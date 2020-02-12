MUD LAKE — An open house will be held for Tike Cope 1 to 2 p.m. today at the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative office in Dubois. Tike has served on the Mud Lake Telephone Co-op Board for 50 years. The annual board meeting will begin at 2 p.m. All are welcome and refreshments will be served.
There will be no school for all students P-K to 12th grade in West Jefferson School District No. 253 Feb. 17 for Presidents’ Day.
The West Jefferson boys basketball team will have a game at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at home with North Fremont.
West Jefferson spring soccer will be beginning soon. Practices will begin mid-March. The Snake River League teams will play teams from Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello. Both the Youth Soccer Program and the Snake River League will end the first week of June. For information contact Jon Reyna at reynajon14@gmail.com or at 208-283-4396.
The junior high boys basketball team will have a game at 4 p.m. Feb. 13 with Ririe at home. They will have a game at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at South Fremont; the bus will leave at 11 a.m. They will also have a game at 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at Butte County school; the bus will leave at 2:15 p.m.
Ski and snowboarding lessons for West Jefferson students grades 4–8 will be Feb. 14, 21 and 28. Information is available at the school. Students can rent equipment and ride a bus to the ski slopes.
Happy Birthday today to Ivory Simmons, Ridge Pancheri, Arvella Case, Bronc Hjelm, Sandy Ward, Bethany Jensen and Henry Palmer. Other birthdays this week include the following: Feb. 13 – Chad Hillman, Max Ricks and Brittney Tomlinson; Feb. 14 – Colby Hillman, Tia Pancheri, Zane Mecham and Jake Slagowski; Feb. 15 – Tylee Newman, bridger Jacobs and Lacey Stoddart; Feb. 16 – Annette Hunter, Connor Capell, Conner Hillman and Casey Palmer; Feb. 17 – Shelby Soderquist, Brian Allen, Larry Hunter Lee, Colton Cherry, Chris Erickson and Boni Lou Raymond; Feb. 18 – Mildred Sauer; Feb. 19 – Mitzi Savage, Debbie Ball and Stan Neville.
Happy Wedding anniversary today to Roy and Ruann Yearsley. Other anniversaries this week include the following: Feb. 13 – Cody and Kristie Nelson, Jake and Baylee Tanner; Feb. 14 – Chris and Jamille Rogers; Feb. 15 – Farrel and Brenda Downs; Feb. 16 – Bruce and Grace Smith; Feb. 18 – Bryan and Julie Holdaway; Feb. 19 – Bronc and Carla Hjelm.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@ mudlake.net.