MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson Boys basketball team will have a game on Jan. 6 against Declo at home at 4:30 p.m. They will have a game on Jan. 5 at Mackey for the Junior Varsity and C teams. They will play at 5:30 p.m. and the bus will leave the high school at 2:45 p.m. Their last game of the week will be Jan. 10 at home with American Falls high school at 4:30 p.m.
The West Jefferson High School girls basketball team will play Jan. 5 at Firth at 5 p.m. The bus will leave at 3 p.m. They will play Jan. 7 with Ririe High school at home at 5 p.m. They will play Jan. 11 at Butte at 5:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 3:45 p.m.
West Jefferson High School Wrestling team will host Grace High School for a meet Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. They will travel to the Bear Lake Tournament Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. The team will host the Challis high school team on Jan. 11.
Happy Birthday to Cortney Leonard and Tiffany Shafer. Other birthdays include the following: Jan. 5 – Jaime Renova; Jan. 6 – Jon Caudle, Ed Skidmore, Tailyn Russell, and Christy Spencer; Jan. 7 – Lynn Wood (in memory), Kurt Bare, Jan Brown, and Jeff Haroldsen; Jan. 8 – Claude Sarbaum, Eleanor Milloway, Raegan Rose Dixon, and Santiago Sosa Vega; Jan. 9 – Madelyn Pancheri, Mark Lundholm, Shirley Downs, Marybeth Grimes, and Kolden Newman; Jan. 10 – Betty Adkins; Jan. 11 – Kirt Hansen, Mary Allen, Jim Shively, Keston Newman, and Trixie Jean Smith.
Happy wedding anniversary this week to Sid and Jan Brown on Jan. 9.
The Community Church of Mud Lake will be having a going away pot luck dinner for Pastor Steve and Berlinda Morreale on Sunday after the meeting.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
