MUD LAKE — West Jefferson High School Drama participants performed to a standing ovation on opening night of “Descendants” the musical, which had six performances between May 25 and 27. Students participating included the following: Eliza Anhder, Bellamy Babcock, Corden Babcock, Jaylee Ball, Nash Bartlome, Hailey Belnap, Michell Briones, Catee Dalley, Kaylee Dalling, Lindsay Dalling, Maddie Dever, Brylee Egan, Leticia Figueroa Maldonado, Bridger Garner, Darren Grover, Cambree Hall, Teagan Hansen, Jarrett Haroldsen, Christina Hawker, Yasmin Hernandez, Maci Holdaway, Creed Jacobs, Bryndi Johnson, Carlee Johnson, Katelyn Johnson, Zyeon Kimbro, Jacee Lounsbury, Allie McDonald, Kimur Mecham, Linda Munoz, Ty Olson, anna Parker, Taylor Petersen, Joshua Reyes, Lixy Rodriguez Chavez, Kacer Rogers, Keean Rogers, Lillian Sauer, Ethnie Shaffer, Taybrie Thomas, Jordyn Torgerson, Wyatt Tuckett, Heidi Lou VanWagner, Brooklyn Wagoner, Kamren Wright, Kurt Wright, and Aspen Young.
Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society will hold an art show for the entire month of June. The museum will be open at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Admission is free. Today you can meet the featured artist from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. There will also be an art class on the third Wednesday of each month throughout the summer. You can can contact Trish Petersen for more information.
Mud Lake Community Church will hold Vacation Bible school from 9:30 a.m. too 1 p.m. June 7–11. The Theme is “Mystery Island,Tracking Down the One True God.” Each day will include Bible lessons, music, games, crafts, and snacks. There will be a family barbecue on Friday evening. The camp is for children ages 4–12.
Happy Birthday to: today – Ann Messerli, Michael Erickson, Jario Orellana, Dillon Jacobs, and Tyler Sam Holdaway; June 3 – Kaden Tomlinson and Jeremy Reeder; June 4 – Joan Siddoway and Raymond Williams; June 5 – Albert Tomlinson, Carl Ball, Tanner Simmons, Jewel Barzee (in memory), Mason Barnes, Tony Barrientos, Kim Jacobs and Sandra Kranz; June 6 – Chris Hendren, RuAnn Yearsley, Amanda Erickson, Mckell Carpenter and McCree Cope; June 7 – Michael Overton and Hannah Egbert; June 8 – Sherrill Weaver, Tausha Bartlome, Sharon Burtenshaw and Jeremy Rigby; June 9 – L.J. Pancheri, R.J. Ball and Jayne Neiderer.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: June 3 – Daren and Kathy Bitter, Dustin and Rochelle Ricks; June 5 – Stan and Barbara Neville; June 6 – Grant and Annette Hunter; June 7 – Bruce and Janie Hope, Lynn and Kaylene Burtenshaw; June 8 – Lance and Celeste Moss.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email mudlakenews@mudlake.net.