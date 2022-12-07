MUD LAKE — Forty four Christmas trees were displayed at the Mud Lake Museum’s Candy Cane Lane this year. Twelve trees had been donated for the fundraiser auction. Thirty two trees were set up for display. There was a scavenger hunt for the kids. School children were invited to sing in their class groups.


