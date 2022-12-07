MUD LAKE — Forty four Christmas trees were displayed at the Mud Lake Museum’s Candy Cane Lane this year. Twelve trees had been donated for the fundraiser auction. Thirty two trees were set up for display. There was a scavenger hunt for the kids. School children were invited to sing in their class groups.
•
Live entertainment was provided by the following groups and individuals: Ashley Furness, piano students; Tammy Furness, piano students; Sadie Egbert, harp and Janie Egbert, violin; Maggie O’Sullivan, piano students; Idaho Old Time Fiddlers; Tamara Cooley, singing; Brittney Goodier, singing, Shane Williams and Jeff haroldsen, singing and guitar fun; Saylor Bitter, singing; Dawson Bitter, piano; Taylor Petersen, singing, Addie Billman, singing.
•
This year, the museum featured a new event called “Mrs. Clause’s Kitchen,” where community members donated soup and rolls that attendees could purchase for donation. There were also cinnamon rolls and caramel apples to purchase. Santa came to visit on Friday and Saturday.
•
Kori Jane Holdaway and Isaac Walker Smith will be married Dec. 9 in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. Kori is the daughter of Chris and Cindy Holdaway. Isaac is the son of Janeel and Rand Smith. They will have a reception that night in Rexburg.
•
A funeral for Linda Shuldberg Smith was held on Nov. 26 at the Terreton LDS Stake center. The burial was at the West Jefferson cemetery. The family had a nice luncheon at the home of Lloyd and Gloria Barzee after the funeral.
•
Happy birthday today to Samuel Williams, Joshua Burtenshaw, Danielle Soderquist, and Howard Johnson. Other birthdays this week include the following: Dec. 8 – Susan Stewart; Dec. 9 – Dani Sermon Jacobs, and Sage Nef; Dec. 10 – Rosa Renova, Shay Gneiting, Shawn Gneiting, Lewis Dowdy, Blane Downs, and Peter Puente; Dec. 11 – Bill Locasio, Carson Engberson, Madeline Newman, Ayden Jensen, Austin Egbert, Elizabeth Shupe, and Lane Newman; Dec. 12 – Justus Burtenshaw, Carla Hjelm, Mark Sawicki, Kody Nelson, Riley Caudle, and Chantelle Ashcraft; Dec. 13 – Russ Park, Andrew Newman, and Jim Perkins; Dec. 14 – Hunter Bean, Nick Hillman, Janice Williams, Stephanie Hjelm, Lindsey Bitter, and Brittni Mecham.
•
Happy Wedding anniversary to Paul and Melissa Webster. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 8 – Kevin and McKell Carpenter; Dec. 9 – Gene and Patsy Stoddart; Dec. 12 – Kurt and Charlene Bare.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
