MUD LAKE — The Mud Lake Fair had a great turn out of entries for open class. The following is a list of Grand Champions. In Crops, Austin Egbert won for his potatoes. Myles Dixon won for his eggs. In Canning, Pam Barker won for her Jalapeno Jelly. Chris Shively won for his tomates. Alexia Ashcraft won for her pickled beets.
In Art, Ambrey Hutchinson won for her charcoal zebra. Melinda Kemp won for her acrylic painting. Melissa Hillman won for her watercolor picture.
In the Gardening department, Loretta Ashcraft won for her broccoli. Reece Barker won for her peppers. In the Culinary Department, Wendy Jemmet won for her yeastless sourdough bread. Payson Engberson won for his cupcakes decorated as chickens. Lucy McDonald won for her Orange Cream Cupcakes.
In the handiwork department, Hazel Cope won for her Brazilian Embroidery. In Quilts, Rochell Ricks won for her black and white quilt, quilted by Lori Burtenshaw.
In Crafts, Emy Scott won for the clay fox she made. Rob Shively won for his metal Christmas tree. Addison Lundholm won for her dog picture. In Woodworking, Henry Raymond won for his dugout canoe. Anna Parker won for her Pine Box. In sewing, Kira Pincock won for her pillow. Annette Hunter won for her pillow. In Flowers, Richard Korn won for his lily. Mary Gunderson won for her lily. Reese Barker won for her hydrangea. In photos, Allie Stoddart won for her photo of scenery and Julie Hall won for her portrait of an actor.
Happy Birthday to: today – Greg R. Williams, Shawn Calder, Lori Wagoner, McKenley Simmons, Rachel Wilcox, and Kolby Simmons; Aug. 13 – Mickie Lulndholm, Jacob Newman, Bruce Hope, David Simmons, Kaitlyn Sauer, and Alice Worthin; Aug. 14 – Don Burtenshaw, Ashley Egbert Furness, Britney Christensen, Jon Grimes, and Quincy Roundy; Aug. 16 – Saylor Bitter, Lynn Burtenshaw, Harley Bartlome, and Nicole Fisher; Aug. 17 – Bill Stoddart, Ron Torgerson, Scott Carpenter, and Pamela Smith; Aug. 18 – Shelma Miskin and Maysa Wood; Aug. 19 – Katee Rose Ward, Kelsee Dalling, and Ann Hansen.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Aug. 16 – Ben and Nikki Hulet; Aug. 17 – Brice and Sherrie Mitchell, Tyler and Michelle Simmons; Aug. 19 – Layne and Cassie Coleman.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.