MUD LAKE — The Mud Lake Fair and Rodeo will be held August 10-14 at the fairgrounds. The theme this year is “Catch the Fair Bug.”

The “No Boots, No Spurs” fun run will be held Aug. 7 at 7:30 a.m. at the

high school track.  You can contact Linda Smuin for more information.

There will be an open team branding on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the

fairground. 

The 4-H horse show will be Aug 10 at 9 a.m.  Those in charge of booths in

the fair building, can set them up all day on Aug. 10, also.

Wednesday will be a day full of fair-related fun.  At 9 a.m., 4-H members

can enter projects in the building.  At 10 a.m. will be the 4-H judging.

From 4-7 p.m., all “open class” can be entered in the building, and also

at that time, all livestock projects, except dairy can be entered.  The

youth rodeo sign ups will be from 7-8 p.m. in the fair building.  The High

school Rodeo Club Team Roping will be at 7 p.m. and “Brand the Building”

will be at 8 p.m.

Happy Birthday to: Aug.  Ambur Mecham, Gates Williams, Paulo Brassanini, and Kierra Young.  Other birthdays this week include the following:  Aug. 5 - Dan Gray, Alan Black, and Audrey Newman; Aug. 6 - Marco Reyes II, David Dalling and Audrey Newman; Aug. 7 - Jaci Newman, Alverfo Renova, KC Crump, and Seth Brown; Aug. 8 - Vonell Terry, Robby Garner, Wade Durham, and Robert Allen; Aug. 9 - Blake Hillman, Justin Murdock, and Travis Shurtliff; Aug. 10 - Alexia Llamas and Lily Grover.

Wedding anniversaries:  Aug. 5 - Jim and Annette Black; Aug. 7 - David and Theressa Dalling; Aug. 8 - Lee and Lori Burtenshaw; Aug. 10 - Lynn and Carol Olsen.

If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856 or 208-201-6972.

