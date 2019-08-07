MUD LAKE — High school volleyball tryouts will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 12 and 13. They will break for lunch, and resume 12 to 2 p.m. There will be no parent/player meeting before tryouts, but will be one after tryouts. Physicals need to be done before tryouts. All freshmen and juniors must have new physicals.
•
The fairgrounds cleanup was July 29. Local 4-H groups’ members and their families turned out to clean up the fairgrounds and park in preparation for the fair, which will be Aug. 7 through 10.
•
On Aug. 7, 4-H projects will be entered in the fair building at 9 a.m. 4-H Judging will begin at 10 a.m. All open class can be entered in the building 4 to 7 p.m. All FFA and 4-H livestock projects, except dairy, can be entered from 4 to 7 p.m. Youth rodeo sign-ups will be from 7 to 8 p.m. in the fair building. The High School Rodeo Club team roping will be at 7 p.m. “Brand the Building” will be at 8 p.m.
•
From 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 8, all open class can be entered in the fair building. At 8:30 a.m., FFA/F-H/ Open Class Swine Judging will begin. Reading in the Park will be 9 a.m. to noon. The exhibit hall will be locked noon to 3 p.m. to facilitate judging. Dairy animals can be entered from 4 to 7 p.m. At 5 p.m., the parade will assemble at the school. The parade entries will be judged at 5:30 p.m. The parade will start at 6 p.m. The Youth Rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m.
•
On Aug. 9, the FFA/4-H/Open Class Beef judging will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by Dairy judging and sheep judging. The round robin Showmanship will begin after the dairy and sheep show. IMPRA Rodeo slack performance will begin at 10 a.m. Poultry and rabbit entering and judging will begin at 10 a.m. Open class premiums will be paid in the building from 3-5 p.m. All non-sale animals, excluding poultry and rabbits can be checked out at 4 p.m. The Mutton Bustin’ championship will begin at 7 p.m., with the IMPRA rodeo to follow at 7:30 p.m.
•
The Working Stock Dog show will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 10. The livestock sale will be at 1 p.m. Open class premiums will be paid in the building from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. 4-H premiums will be paid from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Entries can be checked out in the fair building and all open class entries at 4 p.m. The steer-riding championship will begin at 7 p.m. with the Intermountain Professional Rodeo Association Rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m.
•
Junior high volleyball tryouts will be Aug. 12 and 13. Seventh grade tryouts will be held from 6 to 8 a.m. in the high school gym. Eighth grade tryouts will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Seventh grade players are required to get physicals but those will not be required before tryouts.
•
Happy Birthday today to Jaci Newman, Alverfo Renova, KC Crump and Seth Brown. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug. 8 – Vonell Terry, Robby Garner, Wade Durham and Robert Allen; Aug. 9 – Blake Hillman, Justin Murdock and Travis Shurtliff; Aug. 10 – Alexia Llamas and Lily Grover; Aug. 11 – Doris Thompson, Lita Carpenter, Abby Wilcox, Nick Davenport, Aubrey Lundholm, Toni Mangum and Oliver Grimes; Aug. 12 – Greg R. Williams, Shawn Calder, Lori Wagoner, McKenley Simmons, Rachel Wilcox and Kolby Simmons; Aug. 13 – Mickie Lulndholm, Jacob Newman, Bruce Hope, David Simmons, Kaitlyn Sauer and Alice Worthin; Aug. 14 – Don Burtenshaw, Ashley Egbert Furness, Britney Christensen, Jon Grimes and Quincy Roundy.
•
Happy Wedding Anniversary today to David and Theressa Dalling. Other anniversaries this week include the following: Aug. 8 – Lee and Lori Burtenshaw; Aug. 10 – Lynn and Carol Olsen.
•
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856.