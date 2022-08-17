Mud Lake Fair winners announced

Shane and Shaw Williams, Tianna Christiansen and Sam Haroldsen prepare the float for the West Jefferson District 253 Band Float for the Mud Lake parade. The band sang and played several songs as they rolled down the road.
MUD LAKE — The Mud Lake Fair was held last week. It was well attended and supported by the community. The Open Class building received a lot of entries. Some of the Grand Champion winners included the following: Lily Grover in Gardening for her huge cabbage, Christina Farr and Tianna Christiansen for their eggs, Ridge Turner for his canned jalapeno peppers, Krystal Anderson for her freeze dried cookies and cream ice cream, Everett Richins for his custom made cowboy boots, Samantha Sears for her painting, Tabatha Smith for her drawing, Justin Murdock for his drawing.
In other categories, KC Crump received the Grand Champion ribbon for his photograph of an owl, Allie Stoddart received the same prize for her photo, and Milo Crump for her photo. In the flower department, Mary Gunderson, Lily Grover, and Janice Williams all received Grand Champion ribbons for their flowers.
In Gardening, Sonnet Scott won for her yellow squash and Tauna Stoneberg for her onions. Shayci Scott and Wanda Pincock won for their sewing projects. Ridge Turner won for his woodworking. Scott Blackham won for his lovely cutting board. Reece Barker won for her wood burning project. Emy Scott won for her decorated backpack. In quilting, Ruth Hansen won for her quilt which was quilted by Debbie Ball. Wanda Pincock won for her table topper, quilted by Lori Burtenshaw. Ellie Hanber won for her pieced quilt. Ridge Turner won for his needle point. Lisa Shively won for her assortment of knitted rattles.
Happy birthday to Bill Stoddart, Ron Torgerson, Scott Carpenter, Eli Shuldberg, and Pamela Smith. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug. 18 – Shelma Miskin and Maysa Wood; Aug. 19 – Katee Rose Ward, Kelsee Dalling, and Ann Hansen; Aug. 20 – Konner Stoneberg, Kent Miskin, and Dan Mitchell; Aug. 21 – Justin Black, Daris quinton, Billy Nielsen, and Allan Scott; Aug. 22 – Tyler Williams, Luke Pincock, Ben Speelmon, and Myles Dixon; Aug. 24 – Rochelle Ricks, Jana Ashcraft, and Tate Tomlinson.
Happy Wedding anniversary to Brice and Sherrie Mitchell, Tyler and Michelle Simmons. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Aug. 19 – Layne and Cassie Coleman; Aug. 21 – Joe and Alice Worthin, Spencer and Kami Brown; Aug. 22 – Ben and Annette Speelmon; Aug. 23 – Jonathan and Cara Shuldberg.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews @mudlake.net.