Mud Lake Fair winners announced
Buy Now

Shane and Shaw Williams, Tianna Christiansen and Sam Haroldsen prepare the float for the West Jefferson District 253 Band Float for the Mud Lake parade. The band sang and played several songs as they rolled down the road.

 CARA SHULDBERG / Special to the Jefferson Star

MUD LAKE — The Mud Lake Fair was held last week. It was well attended and supported by the community. The Open Class building received a lot of entries. Some of the Grand Champion winners included the following: Lily Grover in Gardening for her huge cabbage, Christina Farr and Tianna Christiansen for their eggs, Ridge Turner for his canned jalapeno peppers, Krystal Anderson for her freeze dried cookies and cream ice cream, Everett Richins for his custom made cowboy boots, Samantha Sears for her painting, Tabatha Smith for her drawing, Justin Murdock for his drawing.

Recommended for you