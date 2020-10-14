MUD LAKE — Elizabeth Spencer won one of the state Distinguished Young Women Talent awards and a $550 scholarship, plus $450 for making the top ten finalists.
West Jefferson students returned to classes on Oct. 8. They will have a five day per week schedule. Parent Teacher conference will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 22. There will be no school that day for K-6th grades.
Mud Lake Historical Society and Museum will be selling Christmas wreaths to fund the running of the museum. You can contact Trish Petersen or LaGaye Reiss to order. The wreaths will arrive at the museum the week after Thanksgiving. You can pick up yours at that time.
West Jefferson High School Panther Football team will have a game Oct. 16 at home with Firth. The Junior Varsity will be begin at 4:00 p.m. and the Varsity will begin at 7:00 p.m.
The High School Cross country team will travel to the Firth Invitational on Oct. 14. The bus will leave at 12:00 p.m. and the race will start at 2:00 p.m.
The volleyball team will have a match at 4:30 p.m. Oct.14 at home with American Falls. This will be Senior Night. The district tournament will be Oct. 20 and 22 at Ririe.
Happy birthday to: today — Sadie Pincock, Jerry Williams, Tammy Maughan, Candida Gutierrez, Sabrina Roundy and Ward Tomlinson; Oct. 15 — Jessie Russell, Eric Bybee, Farrel Downs, Marshall Bitter, Magdelene Sauer and Ginger Ward; Oct. 16 — Lee Burtenshaw and Allan Shupe; Oct. 17 — Jerry Torgerson, Cache Sullivan, Brian Hjelm, Ann Coleman, Lester Reiss, Arvel Ashcraft, Paul Engberson, Lindsey Lundholm and Jennifer Puente; Oct. 18 — Josie Moss, LaVal Parish and Isaac Hall; Oct. 19 — Lee Petersen, Aileene Stoddard and Paul Engberson; Oct. 20 — Reggie Williams and Ace Raymond; Oct. 21 — Danielle Pancheri, Joni Burtenshaw, Aaron Savage, Hunter Robins, Jeff Siddoway and Dallin Grover.
Happy wedding anniversary to Ace and Sara June Russell on Oct. 15.
