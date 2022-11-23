MUD LAKE — There will be no school on Nov. 23–25 for Thanksgiving Break.
•
School lunch this week includes the following: Nov. 28 – Rib–B–Que, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, wheat roll, pears, and milk; Nov. 29 – Chicken burger, seasoned fries, apples, and milk; Nov. 30 – Chicken Enchiladas, Spanish Rice, veggie, fruit, and milk.
•
Mud Lake City will have a donated coat wall at the Mud Lake City pickleball courts. If you have a coat to donate or need a coat or know someone who needs a coat, you can stop by to drop one off or pick one up.
•
Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society will be holding their “Candy Cane Lane” Nov. 30 from 10–6 p.m., Dec. 1 from 10–6 p.m., Dec. 2 from 3–7 p.m., and Dec 3 from 11–3 p.m. There will be decorated Christmas trees, live entertainment, auctions, food, and Santa on Friday and Saturday. The auction will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 3. To donate or display a tree, call Krystal Anderson at 208–604–6857. To sign up as entertainment, contact Kathy Bitter at 208–390–0431, To display Santa crafts, call Trish Petersen at 208–243–1942, and To bring soups or rolls, call Mindy Raymond at 208–351–5156.
•
Happy Birthday today to Jana Simmons, Ellie Erickson, Miles Johnson, and Marie Ellis. Other birthdays this week include the following: Nov. 25 – Matt Mecham, Loni Newman, Edna Stewart, Truman Place, Dale Richins, Mary Gomez, Allison Severe, and Justin Poole; Nov. 26 – James Stewart, Creed Jacobs, Becky Allen, John B. Spencer, Kristy Grover, Samantha Hillman, and Cindy Mitchell; Nov. 27 – Eliza Ashcraft, Ian Renova, and Evan Renova; Nov. 28 – MaKay Terry, Diana Yearsley, Keith Barzee (in memory), Madison Savage, and Tate Simmons; Nov. 29 – Harvey Nelson, Donna Skidmore, Rex Coleman, Kathy Hawker, Jo Shively, Layla Simmons, and Alan Hawker; Nov. 30 – Christian Ashcraft.
•
Happy wedding anniversary today to Rusty and Brianna Tuckett. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Nov. 26 – Kirk and Fawn Robins, Ron and Linda Torgerson; Nov. 27 – Robert and Debbie Ball; Nov. 30 – Chance and Danielle Pancheri, Raymond and Mikki Williams.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
