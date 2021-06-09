Mud Lake — Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society Classic Car show will be on June 12. They will also sponsor a “Make Your Own Jewelry” day on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The class will be presented by Karen, Lacey, and Allie Stoddart. You can make bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and ankle bracelets.
West Jefferson Rodeo Team completed their six week season last weekend with District 1 finals in Salmon. The following High School students competed in rodeo events this season: Everett Richins- Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, Trap Shooting, and Light Rifle; Payson Engberson, Light Rifle and trap Shooting; Cole Richins: Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, Trap Shooting, Light Rifle; Grace Lerwill: breakaway Roping, Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Goat Tying, District Rodeo Queen; Sicily Jacobs, Barrel Racing and Pole Bending; Brooklyn Wagoner: Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Goat Tying.
Idaho High School Rodeo State Finals will be this week in Pocatello. Everett Richins and Cole Richins qualified for state in Team Roping and Trap Shooting. Everett Richins also qualified for state in the Tie Down Roping. Branson Engberson qualified for state in Trap Shooting and Light Rifle. Grace Lerwill qualified for state in the Queen competition. In Junior High, Orin Richins qualified for state in Breakaway roping, Chute Dogging, Team Roping, Ribbon Roping (first place) and Light Rifle; Payson Engberson qualified for state in Trap shooting and Light Rifle.
Happy Birthday to: June 9 — L.J. Pancheri, R.J. Ball, and Jayne Neiderer. Other birthdays this week include the following: June 10 — Dustin Ricks and Dan Jernberg; June 11 — Belen Orellana, Heather Shuldberg, and Sheldon Shupe; June 12 — Aubrey Calder, Larry Lundholm, Kirra Falter, Dan Wadsworth, Hagen Carpenter, and Patrick McGarry; June 13 — Fawn Robins, Logan Garner, Brian Bare, Lavine Gray, and Benjamin Parker; June 14 — Cassie Mays, Margo Skidmore, Sara June Russell, Jonathan Hawker, and James Lindsey; June 15 — Houston Williams, Jim Stoddart, Sonne Ward, Halle June Torgerson, and Kasha Scott; June 16 — Annette Hillman, Vaughan Ball, Kaylene Shupe, McKell Carpenter, Kalesta Young.
Happy Wedding anniversary: June 9 — Paul and Lana Engberson; June 10 — Bill and Sherry Locasio, Don and Cheryl Bird; June 11 — Andy and Kristie Scott; Kirt and Sandra Hansen; June 14 — Brian and Kathy Hawkes; June 15 — Jeff and Lori Eddins; June 16 — Layne and Babette Soderquist.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email mudlakenews@mudlake.net.