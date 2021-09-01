Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society hosting Autumn craft Bazaar
MUD LAKE — Terreton Elementary School and Middle School had a water day on Wednesday. The large hill east of the football field was transformed into a water slide and classes spent time playing on it. Students from Hamer Elementary came over to play, too.
There will be no school on Sept. 3 for Teacher Professional Day. There
will also be no school on Sept. 6 for Labor Day.
Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society will be hosting an Autumn craft bazaar at the museum Oct. 22 and 23. They are looking for craft vendors. You can contact Trish Petersen at 208-243-1942 or Kathy Bitter at208-390-0431 for more information and to sign up.
School pictures will be taken Sept. 2 at Terreton Elementary School and West Jefferson Junior High. You can contact the school for more information or to request an order form.
School Lunch Menu this week includes the following: Sept. 1 - Chrispitos, salad with ranch, orange, Johnny pop, and milk; Sept. 2 - Chicken Nuggets, seasoned fries, peaches, barbecue sauce, milk; Sept. 3 - peanut butter and jelly sandwich, apples, carrot sticks, chocolate chip cookies, and milk; Sept. 7 - Nachos, fresh veggies, ranch, watermelon, and milk; Sept. 8 - pepperoni pizza, salad with ranch, pineapple tidbits, and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 1 - Adam Torgerson, RayeAnna Garner, Karli Dixon, and Grace Ann Russell; Sept. 2 - Riley Jemmett, Sheron Newman, Everet Richins, and Jeremiah Peterson; Sept. 3 - Melissa Webster, Kim Korn, Debbie Calaway, and Paula Olson; Sept. 4 - Sheridan Pancheri, Linda Smuin, Derrick Dalling, Doug Ashcraft, and Braxton Fenn; Sept. 5 - Rayden Garner, Alexis Johnson, Addison Pancheri, Richard White, Vicki Engberson and Paige Palmer; Sept. 6 - Shana Smuin and Birch Young; Sept. 7 - Paulynn Simmons, Alfred Frank, Matt Bitter, Cameron Roth, and Saydee Egbert; Sept. 8 - Dustin Simmons, Shirley Richey, Melanie Newman, Roy Stoddart, Casey Bare, and Alivia Simmons.
Happy Wedding anniversary to: Sept. 1 Kirk and Kathryn Egbert;Sept. 2 - Arlin and Coralee Knight, Bob and Lacey Stoddart; Sept. 5 - Logan and Tiesha Burtenshaw; Sept. 8 - Ed and Margo Skidmore.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.