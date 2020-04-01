MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society held their annual meeting with limited participants last week. They have set dates for a clean up day and the opening day for the museum as well as hours for the summer and organized special art exhibits and art classes.
They are planning a breakfast and flag raising ceremony July 4. The Idaho Old Time Fiddlers group will be performing in July. They will have their wreath sales beginning in October.
If you would like to help the museum, but don’t know how, you can share your history with the museum, buy a t-shirt, hat, book or calendar, become a member, honor a loved one on a memorial plaque and make monetary or item donations. You could volunteer for a fundraising committee, volunteer to be a tour guide, work on photograph cataloging, be a “Collector’s Corner” planner, event planning, driving tour coordinator, book committee, historical research, service projects or newsletter coordinator.
There will be more information available on these events and activities in the upcoming weeks.
Students will be beginning online schooling this week. To facilitate and streamline communication with parents concerning the district’s plan while school is out, they will be using a communication system called Edlio Engage.
The school has compiled a “wish list” for the teachers of things they would like for their classrooms if community members find themselves spring cleaning in the future. They would like the following items: musical instruments, plastic animals, plastic cups, plastic spoons, string, wooden handled paint brushes, craft supplies, fabric scraps, scrapbook paper, books, magazines, puzzles, cardboard tubes from toilet paper or paper towels, plastic ice cream buckets, plastic storage containers with lids, children’s board games, building toys, small toys and fish food.
Happy Birthday to: today – Donovan Shipton and Nicole Slagowski; April 2 – Hailey Egbert, Sherry Locascio, Kiyah Robins, Kevin Carpenter, Gage Smith and Ellen White; April 3 – Kirk Jacobs; April 4 – Rob Cope, Lisa Barnes, Kori Holdaway, Kristy Holdaway and Jerry Severe; April 5 – Jay McGarry and Hyrum Spencer; April 6 – Wendy Jemmett, Laralee Holdaway, Whitney Tuckett, Preston McCullock, Rob Hillman, Andra Bitter, Jeremy Neville and Nedra Perkins; April 7 – Sherrie Mitchell, Sis Sarbaum and Rae Lin Torgerson; April 8 — Janet Yearsley and Bailey Caudle.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April 1 – Dave and Lisa Ward; April 4 – Tyrel and Janice Wilcox, and Roger and Dena Stadtman.
