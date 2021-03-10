MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society will have their annual Membership meeting on March 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the museum. The purpose of the meeting is the presentation of the annual report, the election of officers and the transaction of such other business as may be needed. Justin Petersen and Orvin Twitchell are the two board members whose terms are ending this year. Covid friendly refreshments will be provided following the meeting.
Happy Birthday to: today – Keith Wadsworth, Lori Burtenshaw, Wade Yearsley, Wyatt Williams, Tyrel Twitchell, Katie Stadtman, Kayla Dowdy and Galen Barney; March 11 – Frank Siddoway, Brenda Downs, Crue Holdaway, Sid Ashcraft, Bonnie Wehausen, Clint Hillman and David Sauer; March 12 – Tyra Pancheri and Olivia Larsen; March 13 – Anna Siddoway, Thomas Siddoway, Forest Siddoway, Austin Jacobs, and Aliza Ricks; March 14 – Branda Murdoch; March 15 – Cory Petersen, Amanda Torgerson, Ellie Carpenter, Omar Llamas, and Val Young; March 16 – Cassie Coleman, Matt Linger, Brad Park, Ryan Barzee, Jordan Thomas, and Chance Pancheri; March 17 – Hailey Belnap, Gaylord Maughn.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.