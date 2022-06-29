MUD LAKE — Nineteen people participated in the Heart of the Valley Public Library’s “Book Talk” last week. Each participant talked about a particular book that they enjoyed.
West Jefferson Grid Kid football will have teams for 4th–8th graders this year. The West Jefferson Grid Kid program includes West Jefferson school district as well as schools in Dubois, Roberts, and Howe. The first practice will be August 1. You can contact Peter Fisher or Cory Hall for more information.
Mud Lake Museum had a fun painting class with Amy Graham on Thursday. They learned how to paint with acrylics on canvas. If you would like more information or to register for future classes, you can contact Trish Petersen or Kathy Bitter.
Happy Birthday to Izzy Reyes, Krista Isaacson, Blake Kirkpatrick, Kaid Hall, and Jaron Downs. Other birthdays this week include the following: June 30 – Jason Taylor; July1 – Riley Mecham, Ashley Dalling, Clint Reeder, McKenzie Twitchell, Orin Richins, Maycee Barney, Reagan Roundy, and Sydney Roundy; July 2 – Adam Sanders and Aubree Dixon; July 3 – Paula Ward, Kaisha Smuin, Tyler Shipton, Kadence Jensen, Rod Bartlome, Gunner Capell, Annie Dalling, and Sonnet Scott; July 4 – Taya Neville and Macee Rigby; July 5 – Coralee Knight (in memory) July 6 – Julie Christensen, Larry Soderquist, Linda Renova, and Kaleb Petersen; July 7 – Ethan Hansen, Janice Wilcox, Tami Shuldberg Hansen.
Happy Wedding anniversary to Dagan and Brittnie Richins. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: July 2 – Clint and Trina Olson, Albert and Evelyn Tomlinson; July 3 – Matt and Becki Mecham; July 4 – Casey and Shawna Bare; July 6 – Wayne and Jill Torgerson.
