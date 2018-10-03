MUD LAKE—Mud Lake Museum is looking for able-bodied volunteers to build a roof for their log cabin on Oct. 20 at the museum. They would like to get the cabin, located northeast of the museum, ready for winter time. You can contact Trish Petersen for more information.
West Jefferson Football team will have a game Oct. 5 at North Fremont. The volleyball team had a game Oct. 2 at Salmon. They will play Oct. 4 at home, against North Fremont. They will also play Oct. 9 at Firth. The cross-country team will have a meet Oct. 5 at Salmon
Happy Birthday today to Beverly Burtenshaw and Chris Holdaway. Other birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 5 – Jenny Jemmett, Lisa Ward, Ron Hillman, Housten Twitchell, Kelsey Heisel, and Chantell Ball; Oct. 6 – Kraig Bare, Marc Locascio, Zachary Bare, Jenny Soderquist, Brynlee Bitter, and Loretta Ashcraft; Oct. 7 – Nyla Linger, Edward McCulloch (in memory), Brendon Park, Blake Petersen, Brian Petersen, and Dawn Yearsley; Oct. 8 – Beau Black, Chris Caudle, and Clarynn Shuldberg; Oct. 9 – Reese Sanders, Alyssa Llamas; Oct. 10 – Kynlee Newman, Joan Stoddard, Sherry O’Sullivan, Patrick Jones, Jaxon McCrae Hjelm, Clysta Vadnais, Jeff Eddins, Kurt Young, Jr., Charli Holdaway, Becky Hardstrom, and Kassidy Summers.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Oct. 5 – Mitch and Lindsey Bitter; Oct. 6 – Tom and Mary Wheeler, Robert and Sheila Linger, Ron and Annette Hillman; Oct. 9 – Milt and Deoine Thompson.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856.