MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Museum is looking for food vendors on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for their classic car show. You can contact Trish Petersen at 208–243–1942 to sign up and for more information. You can also visit mudlakemuseum.com or the museum at 1097 N 1500 E in Mud Lake.
Happy Birthday to: today – Deoine Gunderson, Dovie Williams and Derek Grover; May 6 – Rose Dixon, Elizabeth Parker, Destiny Snell and Sierra Stoddard; May 7 – Angela Ricks, Blake Hjelm, Beth Ashcraft, Bob Ellis, Kelsie Baxter, Henry Raymond, Lacey Lundholm and Duane Lundholm; May 8 – Kylee Holdaway, Jordon Torgerson and Theodore Milloway; May 9 – Tanner Murdock, Nikki Bean and Sophie Jacobs; May 10 – Layne Moss, Tiffany Barzee, Katie Twitchell and Jared Roundy; May 11 – Larry Lee Garner, Cache Sanders and Scott Jacobs; May 12 – Brad Petersen, Aubrey Russell, Jacob Ball, Lona Engberson and Sharon Sauer.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: May 6 – Larry Lee and Misty Garner, Mark and Candie Reyes, George and Helen Kovachich; May 7 – Justin and Trish Petersen, Jeff and Katie Overton; May 10 – Lane and Loni Newman; May 12 – Kyle and Ailene Stoddard, RJ and Diana Ball.
