MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society will be selling Christmas wreaths to help fund their projects. You can purchase one from Trish Petersen, or any members of the board. You can choose from several sizes of round, a candy cane, a cross, or a door garland. They wreaths are made from fresh greenery.
Mud Lake Museum is also looking for people who are interested in participating in Christmas Tree lane. It will be held at the museum Dec 1-4. Set up will be the Monday and Tuesday before. If you are interested in displaying a tree or donating one for auction, please contact Krystal Anderson.
In high school sports, West Jefferson Football Team has a game Oct 22 at home against Salmon. The high school volleyball team will have district tournaments Oct 19-21, at North Fremont.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 20 — Reggie Williams and Ace Raymond; Oct. 21 — Danielle Pancheri, Joni Burtenshaw, Aaron Savage, Hunter Robins, Jeff Siddoway, and Dallin Grover; Oct. 22 — Lucas Pancheri, John Smuin, Ron Baxter, Shelly Hoggan, Jay Hoggan, Tyrel Williams, and Elaine Cherry; Oct. 23 — Jared Lundholm and Robin Wilding; Oct. 24 — Royal Garner, Austin Barzee, Trey Trey Tomlinson, Bryon Jemmett, Tiara Skidmore, Kristin Carpenter, and LeAnn Spencer; Oct. 25 — Tasha Garner, Morgan Jemmett, Bryce Petersen, Tiffany Smith, Shadrak Williams, Krista Bybee, and Emy Scott; Oct. 26 — Jake Haroldsen, Kent Hansen, and Ryan Rigby; Oct. 27 — Michelle Murdock, Bronson Kimbro, Patricia Eddins (in memory), Janiel Santana, and Paula Wilson.
Wedding anniversaries include the following: Oct. 15 — Ace and Sara June Russell; Oct. 26 — Kent and Shelma Miskin, Lanny and Jimi Sue Burtenshaw.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.