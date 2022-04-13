Mud Lake Museum will hold a car show June 11 from 10–4 p.m. It will be at the fairgrounds. Car entry will be at 9 a.m. There will be demonstrations, prizes, food and drinks, music, raffles, and contests. There will be registration dash– plaques for pre–registered vehicles. For entry forms and more information you can contact Rick Caudle 208–339–4553, Debbie Caudle at 208–339–4885 or Trish Petersen, 208–243–1942, or print the forms from the website, mudlakemuseum.com.
West Jefferson youth soccer will be beginning this week. You can contact Jon Reyna for more information at 208–283–4396.
There will be a Girls basketball camp May 17–19 for PK through 8th grade in the competition gym. You can contact the school at 208–663–4393 for more information.
School lunch this week includes the following: April 13 – Enchiladas, Rice, refried beans, corn, pineapple, and milk; April 14 – sack lunch day; April 15 – no school; April 18 – beef taco, refried beans, salsa, pears, churro, and milk; April 19 – Chicken fritters, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, chocolate chip cookies, and milk; April 20 – corn dog, tater tots, carrot sticks, fresh fruit combo, and milk.
Happy Birthday: Janet Garner, Mark Murdock, Jacob Murdock, Amanda Dixon, Louise Barzee, and Kameron Sauer. Other birthdays this week include the following: April 14 – Trevor Skidmore, Kim Yearsley, Lora Lundholm, and Rylee Cherry; April 15 – Cliff Soderquist; April 16 – Valyn Jacobs, Katelyn Bitter, Stephen Wrothen, and Chad Larsen; April 17 – Budyn Mecham, Tom Vadnais, Katherine Bare, Pat Woodard, Tyler Stoddard, Amberlyn Reeder, Samantha Johns, and Daniel Dalling; April 18 – Darla Yearsley, Kyle Jacobs, LIsa Shively, and Kolsen Nelson; April 19 – Spencer Brown; April 20 – Jake Holdaway, Grant Hunter, Colby Ward, David Hoggan, Ryker Shupe, John Dalling, and Keegan Webster.
Happy Wedding anniversary today to April 13 – Terry and Nancy Jensen; April 15 – Tike and Hazel Cope; April 18 – Doug and Brandy Ward; April 20 – Scott and Melanie Newman
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.