MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Museum will present “Christmas Tree Lane” 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow, 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is by donation. There will be a display of community-decorated Christmas trees, live entertainment and gingerbread houses. Santa Claus will be at the museum Friday and Saturday. Select trees will be up for auction. Those who attend can bid on their favorite Christmas tree and vote for their favorite tree. The entertainment line-up includes the following: Dec. 6: 3 p.m. – Brynn Hoopes will sing; 3:30 p.m – Saydee Egbert will play the harp; 4 p.m. – Naomi Parker and daughters will play the piano and sing; 4:30 p.m. – Connor Hillman will dance with Hannah Lusk and then Savannah Nelson; 5 p.m. – Paige Stembridge will sing; 6 p.m. – Brinlee Bitter will play the piano; 6:30 p.m. – Harleen Baird will play the accordion. Dec. 7: 11 a.m. – Cara Shuldberg will play the piano; 11:30 a.m. – Janice and Abby Wilcox will play their violins and Janice’s piano students will play; noon – Tammy Furness’s piano students will perform; 12:30 p.m. – Malaika Rogers will sing; 1 p.m. – Addie Petersen will sing and play her ukulele; 1:30 to 4 p.m. – The Idaho Old Time Fiddlers will perform.
Mud Lake Museum fundraiser wreath orders will be available for pick up today and tomorrow. The museum is located at 1097 E 1500 N., across from the bank in Mud Lake.
The end of the school trimester was Nov. 21. Students had Nov. 22 off for a teacher work day. The second trimester began Nov. 25.
West Jefferson School District No. 253 hosted the district wrestling tournament for area junior highs. The results for West Jefferson included the following: Champions – Cole Richins, Darren Grover, Gage Maher and Hilary Vargas; Runners up – Jared Buxton and Wyatt Slogawski; Third place – Alena Messerli, Justus Burtenshaw, Mac Hall, Cooper Hall and Jason Erickson; Fourth place – Luke Hillman, Will Slogawski and Rawley Calder. The team finished fourth overall. North Fremont won again, though it was a close win. Multiple community members and high school wrestlers helped run the matches.
Terreton School Lunch and West Jefferson High School girls’ basketball are teaming up to provide food baskets for 12 local families. All students, staff and others are invited to bring food, gifts or cash donations to the Terreton school lunchroom or to any home girls’ basketball game through Dec. 13. The baskets will be distributed to families in need before Christmas. They can accept unexpired frozen, canned or boxed food items. To volunteer to help assemble gift boxes or nominate a family or senior citizen to receive a gift box, call Lisa Ward or Jenny Soderquist at the lunchroom 208-663-4395 during school hours.
Little Panther and junior high wrestling gear turn-in is today. Student wrestlers will be released somewhat early for lunch and will meet in the elementary school gym. Those with wrestling gear are asked to bring clean singlets and jackets. Team pictures will be Dec. 10, and jackets will be provided for the photo.
Happy birthday today to Amy Engberson, Bob Messerli, Cindi Sanders and Evelyn Nelson. Other birthdays this week include the following: Dec. 5 – Roy Stoddard; Dec. 6 – Shaylyn Pancheri, Will Ricks, Cheryl Bird, Dustin Falter, Kade Dalling, Jason Dean Erickson, Gracee Kimbro and Loretta Ashcraft; Dec. 7 – Samuel Williams, Joshua Burtenshaw, Danielle Soderquist and Howard Johnson; Dec. 8 – Susan Stewart; Dec. 9 – Dani Sermon and Sage Nef; Dec. 10 – Rosa Renova, Shay Gneiting, Shawn Gneiting, Lewis Dowdy, Blane Downs and Peter Puente; Dec. 11 – Bill Locasio, Carson Engberson, Madeline Newman, Ayden Jensen, Austin Egbert, Elizabeth Shupe and Lane Newman.
Happy wedding anniversary today to Stan and Bobi Babcock. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 6 – Aaron and Lyla Savage; Dec. 7 – Paul and Melissa Webster; Dec. 8 – Kevin and McKell Carpenter; Dec. 9 – Gene and Patsy Stoddart.
