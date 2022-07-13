MUD LAKE — The Mud Lake rodeo queen contest will be July 30 at 9 a.m. at the fairgrounds. Please contact Tracy Johnson at 208–539–6533 or Toni Wagoner at 208–270–0200. It will be open to girls ages 6–19 who reside in Jefferson or Clark counties. The three categories will be as follows: Princess 6–9 years old, Junior Queen 10–13 years old, and Senior Queen 14–19 years old.
•
Mud Lake Museum will host Idaho Old Time Fiddlers on July 13 from 5–7 p.m. at the museum. The event is free to the public, but donations are accepted.
•
Yearbooks for 5–8th graders are in the Elementary school office. You can call Blythe Van Eps at 208–663–4393 to arrange a time to pick up your yearbook.
•
Happy birthday to Kami Brown and Kyle Holdaway. Other birthdays this week include the following: July 14 – Rex Rothwell, Tag Caulder, Kobe Virgin, and Sammie Grimes; July 15 – Camas Neville; July 16 – Layne Soderquist, Diane Baxter, Boyd Leonard, and Jake Tanner; July 17 – Richard Nelson, Marco Reyes, Taylor Holdaway, and Markus Stoddard; July 18 – Danny Petersen, Eudora Shuldberg (in memory), Braiden Barzee, Dwight Scott, and Marcus Stoddard; July 19 – Pat Hendren and Hal Gneiting; July 20 – Barney Carpenter, Hobbs Hall, Jonathan Belnap, Shadrack Gore, and Agustus Tomlinson.
•
Happy wedding anniversary to Ernest and Nedra Perkins, Burke and Taleesha Hillman. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: July 15 – Clint and Tiffany Hillman; July 16 – Roman and Jan Pancheri, Keith and Shirley Wadsworth; July 17 – Van and Joni Burtenshaw, Ken and Kay Bare, Brad and Julie Park, Brian and Becky Allen; July 18 – Travis and LeiLani Neville, Jeremie and Misty Neville; July 19 – Rick and Debbie Caudle, Ben and Pam Hawker; July 20 – Mark and Michelle Murdock.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.