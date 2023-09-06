MUD LAKE — A vintage sports car rally will be held Sept. 10 at the Mud Lake Museum from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. These cars will be on a trip around the intermountain west. They will be stopping in Mud Lake for lunch and the cars will be available for local people to see. You can visit with the owners of the cars. The cars will be parked at the bank and the museum.
West Jefferson Cross Country High School and Junior High teams will travel to the Tiger/Grizz Invitational at Freeman park in Idaho Falls on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. They will also have a meet on Sept. 13 with North Fremont at Harriman Park at 3 p.m.
The High School Football team will have a game Sept. 8 with Teton at home. The Junior Varsity will play at 5:30 p.m., but will only play two quarters. The varsity team will play at 7 p.m.
The volleyball team will have the West Jefferson Invitational for Aberdeen, Challis, Ririe, and Salmon on Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. They will host North Fremont on Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m.
West Jefferson Senior Center lunch menu for September includes the following: Sept. 6 — taco salad, rolls, fruit, dessert, and milk; Sept. 11 — Pork Carnita Bake, cilantro rice, rolls, fruit, dessert, and milk; Sept. 13 — Turkey and artichoke melt, rolls, fruit, dessert, and milk; Sept. 18 — Spaghetti and meatballs, vegetable, rolls, fruit, dessert, and milk; Sept. 20 — Paprika potatoes, ginger chicken, rolls, fruit, dessert, and milk; Sept. 25 — Ruben sandwiches, sauerkraut/hot dogs, fruit, dessert, and milk; Sept. 27 — Borscht, carrots/beets, rolls, fruit, magic bars (contains coconut), and milk.
Happy Birthdayto Shana Smuin and Birch Young. Other birthdays this week include the following: Sept. 7 — Paulynn Simmons, Alfred Frank, Matt Bitter, Cameron Roth, and Saydee Egbert; Sept. 8 — Dustin Simmons, Shirley Richey, Melanie Newman, Roy Stoddart, Casey Bare, and Alivia Simmons; Sept. 9 — Riley Burtenshaw, Samantha Brown, Ryker Babcock, Nancy Jensen, and Carol Hall; Sept. 10 — Marie Momberger; Sept. 11 — Lanny Burtenshaw, Evelyn Tomlinson, Nathan Holdaway, and Carmenza Blaine; Sept. 12 — Kellen Pancheri, Shirley Wadsworth, Damon Johnson, Christina Hawker, and Ron Laird; Sept. 13 — Jim Black, Kyler P Sept. lace, J.C. Siddoway, and Katie Overton.
Happy Wedding anniversary to Richard and Mickey White. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Sept. 11 — Chase and Clarynn Yearsley; Sept. 12 — Alan and Becky Black; Sept. 13 — Bob and Afton Ellis.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
