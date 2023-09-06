MUD LAKE — A vintage sports car rally will be held Sept. 10 at the Mud Lake Museum from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. These cars will be on a trip around the intermountain west. They will be stopping in Mud Lake for lunch and the cars will be available for local people to see. You can visit with the owners of the cars. The cars will be parked at the bank and the museum.

West Jefferson Cross Country High School and Junior High teams will travel to the Tiger/Grizz Invitational at Freeman park in Idaho Falls on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. They will also have a meet on Sept. 13 with North Fremont at Harriman Park at 3 p.m.


