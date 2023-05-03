MUD LAKE — Cameron Roth and Cara Shuldberg attended the National Business Professionals of America conference in Anaheim, California this week. Cameron and Cara represent the Idaho State University chapter of BPA.
A retirement party for Don Bird will be held May 25 from 3:30-6 p.m. at the West Jefferson administration building. Community members are invited to celebrate his 42 years of dedication to teaching Agricultural classes and FFA. Rather than gifts, please send kind messages to Don at birdc@wjsd.org.
West Jefferson High School Softball team will have a game against North Fremont on May 3. They will have districts at North Fremont on May 5, 9, and 10.
The West Jefferson track team will hold an invitational May 3. They will travel to the district track meet May 10-11.
Happy Birthday to Chet Kirkpatrick, Ron Moss, and Hazel Cope. Other birthdays this week include the following: May 4 — Walt Pancheri, Baylee Tanner, Stetson Albertson, Lewis Newman, Allen Petersen, Isabella Llamas, and Griselda Puente. Other Birthdays this week include the following: May 5 — Deoine Gunderson, Dovie Williams, and Derek Grover; May 6 — Rose Dixon, Elizabeth Parker, Destiny Snell, and Sierra Stoddard; May 7 — Angela Ricks, Blake Hjelm, Beth Ashcraft, Bob Ellis, Kelsie Baxter, Henry Raymond, Lacey Lundholm, Duane Lundholm; May 8 — Kylee Holdaway, Jordon Torgerson, and Theodore Milloway; May 9 — Tanner Murdock, Nikki Bean, and Sophie Jacobs; May 10 — Layne Moss, Tiffany Barzee, Katie Twitchell, and Jared Roundy.
Happy Wedding anniversary today to David and Janell Johnson. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: May 6 — Larry Lee and Misty Garner, George and Helen Kovachich; May 7 — Justin and Trish Petersen, Jeff and Katie Overton; May 10 — Lane and Loni Newman.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
