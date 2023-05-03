MUD LAKE — Cameron Roth and Cara Shuldberg attended the National Business Professionals of America conference in Anaheim, California this week. Cameron and Cara represent the Idaho State University chapter of BPA.

A retirement party for Don Bird will be held May 25 from 3:30-6 p.m. at the West Jefferson administration building. Community members are invited to celebrate his 42 years of dedication to teaching Agricultural classes and FFA. Rather than gifts, please send kind messages to Don at birdc@wjsd.org.


