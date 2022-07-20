MUD LAKE — The 74th annual Mud lake Fair and Rodeo will be held Aug. 9-13 at the Mud Lake fair grounds. The theme this year is “Let’s Go Brandin’.” Fair books are available at the post office.

The “No Boots, No Spurs Fun Run” will be held Aug. 6 at 7:30 a.m. at the high school. You can contact Linda Smuin for more information.

A road meeting was held last week in Terreton to discuss the shape of the roads on the west side of the county. A committee of local people was put together to represent the different areas in this part of the county. The committee includes the following people: Scott Jacobs, Ken Hall, Gary Skidmore, Chris Holdaway, and Lewis Newman. They will meet with the county commissioners. The county Commissioners meet every Monday.

Happy Birthday to Barney Carpenter, Hobbs Hall, Jonathan Belnap, Shadrack Gore, and Agustus Tomlinson. Other birthdays this week include the following: July 21 — Rand Dixon, Jonathan Belnap, and Tony Rigby; July 22 — Whitney Allen, Ty Olsen, Lavona Baxter, Mitch Bitter, Lanore Jones, and Adilyn Robertson; July 23 — Trinna Park, Corette Palmer; July 24 — Ryan Erickson, Richard Holiday, and Brad Christensen; July 25 — Julie Hall, James Bean, Jaya Babcock, and Brixton Falter; July 26 — Linda Torgerson and Bryndi Johnson; July 27 — Shelby Murdock, Lisa Kirkpatrick, Andi Williams, Nannette Hall (in memory), Khrista Hulet, and Kaul Shupe.

Happy Wedding Anniversary to Mark and Michelle Murdock. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: July 22 — Clayton and Cheree Richins; July 25 — Bruce and Doris Olson.

If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.

