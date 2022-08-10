MUD LAKE — Mud Lake fair and rodeo has released its schedule for the week and it includes the following: All 4–H projects can be entered on Wednesday. On Thursday, open class entries can be entered. Swine judging will begin at 8:30 a.m. and dairy judging will be at 2 p.m. The Reading in the Park activity will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. This year’s evening events include a parade, Youth Rodeo and the Idaho Saddle Series Rodeo. Friday will see payment of open class premiums. On Saturday there will be a livestock sale and a pinewood derby. 4–H premiums will be paid on Saturday as well.

