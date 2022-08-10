MUD LAKE — Mud Lake fair and rodeo has released its schedule for the week and it includes the following: All 4–H projects can be entered on Wednesday. On Thursday, open class entries can be entered. Swine judging will begin at 8:30 a.m. and dairy judging will be at 2 p.m. The Reading in the Park activity will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. This year’s evening events include a parade, Youth Rodeo and the Idaho Saddle Series Rodeo. Friday will see payment of open class premiums. On Saturday there will be a livestock sale and a pinewood derby. 4–H premiums will be paid on Saturday as well.
Happy birthday to Alexia Llamas and Lily Grover. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug. 11 – Doris Thompson, Lita Carpenter, Abby Wilcox, Nick Davenport, Aubrey Lundholm, Toni Mangum, and Oliver Grimes; Aug. 12 – Greg R. Williams, Shawn Calder, Lori Wagoner, McKenley Simmons, Rachel Wilcox, and Kolby Simmons; Aug. 13 – Mickie Lulndholm, Jacob Newman, Bruce Hope, David Simmons, Kaitlyn Sauer, and Alice Worthin; Aug. 14 – Don Burtenshaw, Ashley Egbert Furness, Britney Christensen, Jon Grimes, and Quincy Roundy; Aug. 16 – Saylor Bitter, Lynn Burtenshaw, Harley Bartlome, and Nicole Fisher; Aug. 17 – Bill Stoddart, Ron Torgerson, Scott Carpenter, Eli Shuldberg, and Pamela Smith.
Happy wedding anniversary to Lynn and Carol Olsen. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Aug. 16 – Ben and Nikki Hulet; Aug. 17 – Brice and Sherrie Mitchell, Tyler and Michelle Simmons.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.