MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Fair and rodeo will be next week. West Jefferson Lady Lions and Lions Club will present Music in the Park on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The “D 5 2 3s” will be performing a set. They are the teacher band from the school. Please bring your own chairs or blankets.
The fair theme this year is “75 Years of Traditions.” The events will be from August 8–12. For the Grand Marshalls this year, the fair board would like to honor the past fair managers. They include the following: Tom Mitchell, LeGrand Wadsworth, Lavar McCrary, Joe Potter, Dale Cope, Kyle Downs, George Twitchell, Lavar Summers, Bill Shurtliff, Bill Shively, Mat Mecham, and Barney Carpenter.
Fair Grounds Family Clean Up Night will be July 31 at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds. You are asked to bring shovels, rakes, weed trimmers, lawn mowers, and ambition.
The parade will be Aug 10, at 6 p.m. Line up will be at 5 p.m. at the school parking lot. Judging begins at 5:30 p.m. You can register your entry by noon on Aug. 10 by contacting Jill Coleman. Entry classifications include the following: Individual, Commercial, 4–Wheeler, School Organization, Civic Groups, Bicycle or Tricycle, Horses, and Church Organizations. All entries must display a sign showing the organization they represent.
There will be a baby and family photo contest. You can contact Harley Bartlome for more information.
West Jefferson High School Team Roping will be Aug. 7. Registration is at 6:30 p.m. The roping will start at 7 p.m. For more information, you can contact Clay Richins at 208–709–6921.
The Youth Rodeo will be Aug. 10 at the fairgrounds at 7:30 p.m. Registration will be Aug. 9 in the fair building from 7–8 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Linda Torgerson and Bryndi Johnson. Other birthdays this week include the following: July 27 — Shelby Murdock, Lisa Kirkpatrick, Andi Williams, Nannette Hall (in memory), Khrista Hulet, and Kaul Shupe; July 28 — Lindsay Dalling, Ann Caudle, Nash Bartlome; July 29 — Bob Bybee, Austin Mitchell, Rusty Tuckett, Cory Hollingsworth; July 30 — Justin Williams, Gary Skidmore, Neal Ball, Richard Mitzi Savage, Creed Calder, Dax Grover, Emily Parker, Angel Santana, and Rhett Scott; July 31 — Phyllis Violet, Celeste Moss, Nancy Durham, Doug Torgerson, Austin Black, Josie Coleman, and Garrett Skidmore; Aug. 1 — Lanie Moss, Sherry Bell, Savannah Petersen, and Bowdry Burtenshaw; Aug. 2 — Jan Pancheri, Karen Pincock, Karen Stoddart, Russ Rumbaugh, Taysie Mecham, and David Sanders.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: July 28 — Bob and Ann Messerli; July 31 — Russ and Kari Rumbaugh.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.