MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Fair and rodeo will be next week. West Jefferson Lady Lions and Lions Club will present Music in the Park on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The “D 5 2 3s” will be performing a set. They are the teacher band from the school. Please bring your own chairs or blankets.

The fair theme this year is “75 Years of Traditions.” The events will be from August 8–12. For the Grand Marshalls this year, the fair board would like to honor the past fair managers. They include the following: Tom Mitchell, LeGrand Wadsworth, Lavar McCrary, Joe Potter, Dale Cope, Kyle Downs, George Twitchell, Lavar Summers, Bill Shurtliff, Bill Shively, Mat Mecham, and Barney Carpenter.


