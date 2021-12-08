Knox Burtenshaw, Brodin Ball, Bodin Barzee, and Will Pancheri pose by the Grinch, stuffing Christmas gifts into an old toilet. This display was created by Bryon and Wendy Jemmett for the Mud Lake museum “Winter Wonderland” Festival of Trees.
MUD LAKE — There will be no school on Dec. 10 for teacher in service day.
The Giving Cupboard mobile food van will be in Mud Lake Dec. 14 from 4-5 p.m. at the West Jefferson Senior Citizens Center parking lot.
Alexis Hutchings is competing in the Las Vegas Tuffest Jr. Rodeo World Championships. Her events include the following: breakaway roping, goat tying, and barrel racing. Her parents are Erica and Lane Hutchings.
West Jefferson Girls basketball team will have a game Dec. 9 at home with Teton at 4:30 p.m. They will also have a game Dec. 11 at Butte County high school at 5:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 3:45 p.m. Their final game of the week will be Dec. 14 at Firth at 4:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:45 p.m. The Boys basketball team will have a game Dec. 9 at Butte County High school at 5:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 3:45 p.m. They will also have a game Dec 15 at home with Teton at 4:30 p.m.
The high school Wrestling team will have the Marsh Valley Tournament Dec. 10-11 at Marsh Valley high school from 3-9 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m. on Saturday.
School lunch this week will include the following: Dec. 8 — yummy nachos, fresh veggies, ranch, watermelon, and milk; Dec. 9 — pepperoni pizza, salad with ranch, pineapple tidbits, and milk; Dec 13 — lasagna, corn on the cob, pears, plain churros, and milk; Dec. 14 — 21 corn dogs, fries, grapes, and milk; Dec. 15 — Chicken burger, lettuce and tomato, tater tots, tropical fruit salad, and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 8 — Susan Stewart; Dec. 9 — Dani Sermon Jacobs, and Sage Nef; Dec. 10 — Rosa Renova, Shay Gneiting, Shawn Gneiting, Lewis Dowdy, Blaine Downs, and Peter Puente; Dec. 11 — Bill Locasio, Carson Engberson, Madeline Newman, Ayden Jensen, Austin Egbert, Elizabeth Shupe, and Lane Newman; Dec. 12 — Justus Burtenshaw, Carla Hjelm, Mark Sawicki, Kody Nelson, Riley Caudle, and Chantelle Ashcraft; Dec. 13 — Russ Park, Andrew Newman, and Jim Perkins; Dec. 14 — Hunter Bean, Nick Hillman, Janice Williams, Stephanie Hjelm, Lindsey Bitter, and Brittni Mecham; Dec. 15 — Trina Olsen, Lydia Moss, Richard Heisel, Kent Doc Warner (in memory), Kathy Ivie, and Ethnie Schaffer.
Happy Wedding anniversary to: Dec. 8 — Kevin and McKell Carpenter; Dec. 9 — Gene and Patsy Stoddart; Dec. 12 — Kurt and Charlene Bare.
