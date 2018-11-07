Mud Lake schools closed Friday, K-6

MUD LAKE—There will be no school on Friday for kindergarten through sixth grade, because of teacher collaboration.
West Jefferson High School had College Week last week. Teachers shared where they attended college and decorated their doors according to their alma mater or favorite college. Tristan Rogers won the door decorating contest and a $75 gift card. Melinda Schweider won second place and Kathryn Ford won third place. They had a very FAFSA night and many students signed up.
A Veterans Day assembly will be held Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. at the competition gym. Students have been asked to wear red, white, or blue t-shirts and jeans. The Kindergarten through 5th grade students will be performing.
School lunch this week includes the following: Nov. 7 – Los Cabos Burrito, Broccoli, Salsa, Sinnamon Applesauce, fruit, and milk; Nov. 8- Turkey slices, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, corn, rolls, pumpkin cake, and milk; Nov. 12 – Chicken Nuggets, seasoned fries, peaches, condiments, and milk; Nov. 13 – Chili, crackers, orange halves, cinnamon rolls, and milk; Nov. 14 – Hamburger, Doritos, fresh vegetables, apples, condiments, milk.
Happy Birthday today to Cindy Caudle, Waid Stoneberg, and Lloyd Dowdy. Other Birthdays this week include the following: Nov. 9 – Lacey Pancheri and Uriel Garcia; Nov. 10 – Bridger Don Burtenshaw, Brooke Lundholm, Vince Barzee, Jessie Rumbaugh, and Jaiden Wilcox; Nov. 11 – Blake Skidmore, Tess Hulse, Malaika Rogers, Richard Savage, and Stacylee Burtenshaw Bodel, and Jessica Larsen; Nov. 12 – Stephanie Telford; Nov. 13 – Trace Hillman, Warren Albertson, Bella Williams, Kyle Williams, and Canon Calder; Nov. 14 – Leif Isaacson and Sylvia Renova; Nov. 15 – Chip Gasser, Micky White, Dewey Davies, Jim Garner, Matthew Reyes, Presley Twitchell, and David Korn.
Happy Wedding anniversary today to Tom and Ethel Vadnais, Rand and Rose Dixon. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Nov. 10 – Shawn and Aubrey Calder; Nov. 11 – Bert and Mary Allen; Nov. 15 – Lorenzo and Bonita Smuin, Richard and Kim Korn.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856.