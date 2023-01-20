MUD LAKE — Ethnie Schaffer received fourth place at the VFW Voice of Democracy State contest in Boise. Isaac Hall received second place at the state level for the Patriot’s Pen contest. Both students had the opportunity to meet Governor Brad Little.

The Boys basketball team will have a game Jan. 26 at home with Salmon 4:30 p.m. They will play at Declo on Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. They will also have a game Feb. 1 at Firth at 4:30 p.m.


