MUD LAKE — Ethnie Schaffer received fourth place at the VFW Voice of Democracy State contest in Boise. Isaac Hall received second place at the state level for the Patriot’s Pen contest. Both students had the opportunity to meet Governor Brad Little.
The Boys basketball team will have a game Jan. 26 at home with Salmon 4:30 p.m. They will play at Declo on Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. They will also have a game Feb. 1 at Firth at 4:30 p.m.
The high school wrestling team will have a match Jan. 26 at Firth at 6 p.m. Their bus will leave at 4 p.m. They will host Salmon on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.
School lunch this week includes the following: Jan. 25 - Chicken Noodle soup, crackers, rolls, apple crisp, and milk; Jan. 26 - burrito, corn, fruit, and milk; Jan. 27 - no school; Jan. 30 - Hot pocket, fresh veggies, fruit, cookie, and milk; Jan. 31 - Drummies, mashed potatoes, celery, gravy, rolls, fruit, and milk.
Happy Birthday to Janet Wood, Kellie Murdock, and Jenny Christianson. Other birthdays this week include the following: Jan. 26 - Maryann Belnap, Cooper Hall, and Susan Johnson; Jan. 28 - Michelle Verella, Parker Dixon, and Joe Worthen; Jan. 29 - Klarissa Sullivan Grover, Jade Mitchell, and Benjamin Wilding; Jan. 30 - Wayne Sauer, Lagay Reiss, Kenny Garner, Melina Lovel, and Chery-Marie Garner; Jan. 31 - Kraiten Ricks, Cheryl Nelson, Ephraim Raymond, and Rebecca Jernberg; Feb. 1 - Breanna Allen, Koy White, and Elaine Withers.
West Jefferson Senior center lunch for Jan. 30 will be taco salad, fruit, roll, dessert, and milk.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
