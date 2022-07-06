MUD LAKE — The Mud Lake Museum will offer a class taught by Brenda Klingler on food freeze drying. It will be Aug. 3 from 7–8:30 p.m. at the museum. You can reserve your place in the class by calling Trish at 208–243–1942 or Kathy at 208–390–0431. Brenda freeze dries all sorts of things. She has done a complete Easter dinner, spaghetti sauce and salsa, and corned beef and cabbage. She knows a lot about rehydrating and loves to share her knowledge.
As part of her senior project, Jordyn Torgerson will host a softball camp. Jordyn is a Two–Time All–Area player of the year. The camp will be held at the West Jefferson high school softball field. The camp is for girls in 4th–8th grade. It will be held July 25–27. In the evenings. For a schedule, more information, or to sign up your girls, call Jordyn at 208–881–1550.
Jaylee Ball will be holding a dance workshop clinic to prepare for her State Distinguished Young women project. This clinic will provide 15–20 minute workshops focused on the Distinguished Young Women Be Your Best Self attributes which include the following: Be healthy, ambitious, involved, responsible, and studious. This will be followed by an hour of dance instruction with a final performance/recital. The workshops will be July 19–22 from 2:30–4 p.m. The Dress Rehearsals will be July 25 and 27 at 7 p.m. the recital will be July 28 at 7 p.m. You can contact Jaylee Ball for more information at 208–201–5366.
Happy Birthday: Julie Christensen, Larry Soderquist, Linda Renova, and Kaleb Petersen. Other birthdays this week include the following: July 7 – Ethan Hansen, Janice Wilcox, Tami Shuldberg Hansen, and Blake Hjelm; July 8 – Tiajah Jo Nelson, Nola Munns, Becca Ward, and Kort Summers; July 9 – Brody Pancheri, Justin Barnes, Myron Evens, and Howard McNiven; July 10 – Lance Moss and Jordann Cherry; July 11 – Lauren Burtenshaw, Zachary Burtenshaw, Breven Newman, Jed Torgerson, and Koby Bartlome; July 12 – Dillon Richie, Addison Newman, Mallory Barzee, Branson Engberson; Chance Sanders, Karen Coleman, Loraine Wilding, Oakley Hughes, and Jodee Jacobs; July 13 – Kami Brown and Kyle Holdaway.
Happy wedding anniversary: Wayne and Jill Torgerson. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: July 7 – Cory and Julie Hall; July 8 – Dusty and Ann Peterson; July 11 – Ron and Vicki Engberson; July 12 – Daren and Vonell Terry, Will and Angela Ricks; July 13 – Ernest and Nedra Perkins, Burke and Taleesha Hillman.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.