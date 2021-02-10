Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op election today

CLARK COUNTY — Students at Clark County Junior/Senior High School have posted quotes on the hallway walls. Each of the classes there picked a quote to post. Their selections include, “Do something today that your future self will thank you for” by Patrick Flanery, “Love the life you live and live the life you love,” by Bob Marley, and “You become what you surround yourself with; Choose carefully,” (Author unknown).
More snow piled up in Spencer and lower Medicine Lodge recently. Over two feet fell in two hours there one day last week. Spencer Mayor Lyle Holden spent many hours digging out at his place. Other residents of those areas are still digging out.
Bonnie Jean Bond Stoddard was born at home in Groveland, Idaho Feb. 3, 1931. She is the only child of Stacy and Helen Bond. The family moved to Clark County in 1939. She married Ross Stoddard and had two children. Bonnie makes good things happen and keeps the fun flowing in our community. Celebrating her 90th birthday on Feb. 3 was a must. She had visitors from the Rigby and Roberts Lions Clubs along with many local folks. Bev Gilger of Dubois drew a special birthday card for Bonnie. It is hard to believe that “Energizer Bonnie” is really nine decades of age. Here’s to many more birthdays for Bonnie.
Dubois Lions Club is now selling the remaining community/school scholarship calendars. Contact Bonnie Stoddard to get a calendar.
Arthur Stevens, a Clark County native who was born to Heber and Jesse Stevens, passed on last week. He was raised in Spencer, Idaho. For much of his life he lived in Salt Lake City. He was the oldest son in a family of seventeen children.
The Dubois Community Baptist Church is glad that Pastor Warren Cuppy and his wife Jane were able to return to their duties there last Sunday. Both have recovered from COVID-19. Sunday School at 10 a.m. now resumes and 11 a.m. worship for all. Bret Taylor stepped in to lead Sunday services while the Cuppy couple recuperated.
Today is the annual board meeting and election at the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative. The meeting begins at 2 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, in person attendance is not allowed there. Minutes and election results will be available at the office and printed here next week. If you are a member of the co-op and have time, complete your proxy ballot and get it to the office today no later than 2 p.m. There are three seats on the board of directors that are open for election. Candidates have been recommended by the nominating committees. Those people are Mark Christenson for director-at-large, Lisa Ward for Kilgore area and Greg Shenton for Dubois and Spencer. Returning to the board of directors are Darrin May, representing Spencer, Justin Place representing Hamer, Kevin Small, representing Medicine Lodge, Kerri Cope, representing Monteview, Mark Sawicki representing Terreton and Mud Lake and Dewey Smuin who also represents Terreton and Mud Lake.
Happy Birthday to: today – Deb White, Sandy Kilgore Hart, Sherry King, Kylee Egan and Brittany Billon; Feb. 11 – Bennett Schwartz, Kyle Nelson, Gary White and Justin White; Feb. 12 – Ryan Holyoak, Austin Vaughan, Justin Monte Larick, Frank Young and Britney Smith; Feb. 13 – Magaly Valdez, KJ Spoklie, Brittney Grover Tomlinson, Rex Mullikin and Heidi Aguilar; Feb. 14 – Kerra Grover, Tucker Riley Barg, Valeri Puentes, Courtney Tavenner, Jack Spangler, Anthony Ledezma and Hanna Vaughan; Feb. 15 – Arya Lewis, Breanna Toelcke, Russell Roedel, Payton Donald Shenton, Paige Shenton Schrieber and Mike Knight; Feb. 16 – Ruben Martinez, Jan May, RJ Kleweno, Eric Garcia, Cody Kidd and Steve H. Hinkley.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Feb. 12 to Omar Martinez and Crystal Trejo; Feb. 13 – Justin and Jennifer Kidd; Feb. 14 – Albino and Angelica Ruiz, Jesus and Maria Figueroa, Andres and Martha Barron, Pat and Peggy Bowen; Feb. 16 – Ruben and Guadalupe Matinez and Miguel and Hermilia Hernandez.
Happy Valentines Day to you all and Happy Presidents Day also! Keep the good news coming.