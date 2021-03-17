Mud Lake Telephone Co-op meeting today

CLARK COUNTY — The cold, short winter days are turning into longer, warmer nearly springtime days. We pass from one distinct season into another. Spring planting will be underway soon.
Ron Barg of Dubois celebrated his 81st birthday on Feb. 21. He was given a new recliner. Now whenever he can get a break from tending horses and grandchildren, he can relax in his new chair!
At the monthly board meeting of the Clark County School Board, two district employees were recognized as Employees of the Month. Representing Lindy Ross Elementary is Patty Christenson. She is a cook in the district kitchen. Representing the junior/senior high school is Malinda Ricks. She is the special education director for our school district. Both employees were selected by their peers to be honored for the month of February.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding reported that several welding helmets and other supplies needed for the welding class were donated to the program by Miller Welders, who sent a speaker to CCHS to speak about careers in that field.
Parent-Teacher conferences took place at both schools in Dubois on March 11.
CCSD 161 Board of Trustees will have training at the junior/senior high school library for two evenings. They will learn more about their duties on March 18 and 22.
Student athletes are selling raffle tickets for a Bobcat quilt. Contact an athlete or the school office for more information. Drawing for the quilt winner will be on April 15.
Spring Zing week at the Bobcat high school building has been going on this week. The fun started with a St. Patrick’s Day Sock Hop on March 12. Each day this week there has been a theme for dressing up. Monday was Class Color Day. Tuesday was Class Movie Day. Today (Wednesday) is Career Day. Thursday is Tie Dye Day. The Spring Zing week is held just before spring break. That will be March 22 – 26.
It is time to start market animal and horse projects for 4-H. Weigh in dates for animals are as follows: Steers – March 15; Pigs – May 14; Lambs – June 15; and Horse Project sign up deadline is April 15. Any student interested in participating in these projects should contact Laurie Small at the ag extension office 208-374-5405 or see the online enrollment at v2.4honline.com. There will be other 4-H projects offered throughout the summer. A schedule for those will be available soon.
Annual water district meetings were held last week. District 32D, the Birch Creek District, had their meeting on March 9. Andy Wagoner was nominated and elected as chairman. District 32C, the Medicine Lodge Creek District, was held later that day. Brock Egan was nominated and elected as chairman. District 31, the district for other creeks in Clark and Jefferson Counties, had their meeting on March 10. Dallas Furness was nominated and elected as chairman. Laurie Small serves as secretary for the local water districts. Greg Shenton was again nominated and elected as Water Master. Brett Murdock is Deputy Water Master. Concerns were shared at all meetings about the low water reserves.
Tyson Schwartz of Dubois was appointed as Clark County Clerk. He took the oath of office at the Commissioner’s meeting on March 8. Resolutions were signed at the meeting to put his name on bank accounts. Schwartz replaces former clerk Judith Martinez.
Jamil Sepulveda, son of Lisa and John Clements, celebrated his March 8 birthday in Dubois. He lives in Washington State and works at Skagit Valley College.
An open house to honor the entrants and winners of the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative’s first photo contest was held on March 4 at the Dubois office. The top three winners were given phone company swag and a check for their efforts. The first-place photo is now on the cover of the local phone book. Winning that honor was Bailey and Tresten Eddins. Bailey was at the open house and signed some copies of the phone book. Bonnie Stoddard won second place and Carl Ball won third place.
Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op’s monthly meeting was delayed until today. It is set for 7 p.m. at the Dubois office. The telephone co-op has scheduled a planned outage for internet customers on March 17 from 4 a.m. until 8 a.m. It is being done to perform routine maintenance on servers. Beginning at 8 a.m. that day, services should be restored and functioning as normal. Call 208-374-5401 for further details.
Idaho Foodbank free food day is scheduled for March 23 in Dubois.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Celebrating birthdays are: today – Shelby Dalling, Rachel Holyoak, Daniel Maldonado, Eric Mortensen, Patricia Martinez, Alex Carrillo, Luke Lanier and Archer Harrison; March 18 – Thomas W. Strong, AnaLaura Hernandez, David Milner, Tina Mortensen, Sheri Schlader and Ashley Andher; March 19 – Maria Jose Valzez, Tom Monroe and Amber Weaver; March 20 – Olga Santana Medina, Manuel Hernandez, Matthew Billman and Jesse Williams; March 21 – Sander Grover, Maria Mendoza, Harold Wilson, Connor Groer and John Maher; March 22 – Jeremy King, Tim Mullikin, Kris Fenn, Tammy Rogers, Kim Milloway and Exequiel Pelayo; March 23 – Hayden Billman, Brikley Billman, Kenia May, Shawna Williams, Devori Beckman Spangler, Denver Baker, John Doherty, Kathy Stone and Jen Quick-Barg.
Wedding anniversary greetings to: today – Anthony and Brienaa Sambrano; March 18 – Cory and Raylene Foster.
Hope you are getting used to the time change. Enjoy the longer days and take some time to let me know of news you’d like to share here.