Mud Lake Telephone Co-op under COVID restrictions

CLARK COUNTY — It is time for the Easter Bunny to hide eggs! Most of the snow has melted on the flat lands, so there should be good settings for Easter egg hunts. The snow on surrounding mountains is good to have as we need the runoff water later in the year.
Brenda Laird, Director of the Clark County Public Library, said that there will be a story time there on April 2 (Friday) at 11 a.m. The featured story will be “Peter Cottontail is on his Way” by Andrea Posner. Those who hear and/or read the book will be fascinated to know of Peter Cottontail’s hardship and adversarial trials with his enemy Irontail. This story time even will be a great introduction to the annual Easter egg hunt the next day. Hop on into the library any Monday through Thursday from 4 until 6:30 p.m. or on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
An early service on Easter Sunday (April 4) at the Dubois Community Baptist Church will be held at 8 a.m. Afterwards there will be a potluck brunch. Everyone is welcome.
Sandy and Quinn Jacobson family started a tradition over thirty years ago. They put together Easter basket and deliver them to folks around the county. This year the baskets showed up at many doors again. It is a tradition that has carried on through thick and thin.
Treva May got to stay overnight in Idaho Falls with her grandchildren on March 25. Her granddaughter, Eastyn Lang, was on spring break from her school. Eastyn and her grandmother had a movie night. They watched a cartoon movie titled “The Big Foot Family.”
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois had house guests for a few days last week. Her sister Grace McClaskey along with Betty’s two nieces Becky Forth and Tammie Averman, all of Caldwell, enjoyed their time in Dubois. The group celebrated Tammie’s sixtieth birthday one day. They also got to have lunch with Blake (Betty’s son) and Lisa Kirkpatrick in Hamer.
Allyn and Jan May of Dubois have returned from a trip to southern Utah. While there they visited Clark County native Mike Leonardson who now lives in St. George, Utah.
Tamara Horne traveled to Boise recently to visit family. While there, she saw the illustrious Onionskin players perform a melodrama.
JoEllen Smith of Medicine Lodge was thrilled to have her daughter Fallin visit their home. Fallin has a baby girl whom Jo got to meet for the first time. She is a happy grandmom!
Murvin and Ann Lindley of Meridian were in Clark County for a few days. They own a place in Kilgore where they spend most of the summer. Ann is a descendant of the Taylor and Frederiksen families from Kilgore. The two checked on their house and property at Kilgore. They also visited with relatives in the area.
A representative of the Idaho Strong group from the Dept. of Health and Welfare, Shannon Fox, was in Dubois on March 25. She travels to ten Idaho counties to offer help as a result of effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. She brought information to Dubois and said that she is available to be at meetings or any events where help is needed. She can be reached at 986-200-9402. Idaho Strong has programs that are available to help manage stress and to help understand common reactions to disasters. Help is available for people dealing with not only emotional needs, but also financial. The COVID Help Now phone line is 986-867-1073.
If you want to see some Clark County School students in action, check out the Clark County Bobcats Facebook page. The final broadcast from the media class of 2020, “Behind the scenes and Bloopers,” is posted there.
Interim director of the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative Valeri Steigerwald stated, “The phone and High Plains propane office in Dubois is under CDC Covid restrictions. Anyone entering the Dubois office is required to wear a mask. As always, customer service, including bill pay is available and online. There is also a box outside in which to place payments.”
Happy Birthday to: today – Audra Ann Sill, Teresa Danks, Peten Henman, Albino Ruiz and Rick Spencer King; April 1 – Eileen Holdent, Stratton Anhder, Caleb Grover, Saleena Smith Tag May, Jesus Vasquez and MaCall Williams; April 2 – Matteao Garcia, Reada Stevens, Justin Other Kidd and Sherry Locascio; April 3 – Ricardo Garcia, Jude Cardenas, Montana King, Leann Billman, Sheila Small and Rex R. Holden; April 4 – Farnando V, Espinosa, Dann Beckman, Isidro Sanchez, Marty Hoopes, Jennifer Farley, Sammy Serrano, Eric Johnson and Sienna Conway; April 5 – Elsie Mae Kinghorn, Londyn Thompson, Coltin Mickelsen and Maggie May Taylor; April 6 – Mike Locascio, Wes Crezee, Craig Grimes-Graeme Joan Carter, and Beau Kidd.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings on April 3 – Keith and Alice Tweedie; April 5 – Marcos Acosta and Jaqueline Gonzales; Josh and Kallie Ewing.
Happy Easter-time to all! Keep on checking in with news to share.