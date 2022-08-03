MUD LAKE — A Hunter’s Education class will be available for anyone 9 years or older. Space is limited. You can contact Scott Blackham at 208–535–8039 or Lester Reiss for more information.
The Mud Lake open branding will be Aug. 6 at 8 a.m, at the Mud Lake rodeo arena. The cattle will be furnished by C Bar C. You will need to organize four–person teams.
Happy Birthday to Magali Barrientos, Samuel Belnap, Payson Engberson, and Lynn Fransen. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug. 4 – Ambur Mecham, Gates Williams, Paulo Brassanini, and Kierra Young; Aug. 5 – Dan Gray, Alan Black, and Audrey Newman; Aug. 6 – Marco Reyes II, David Dalling and Audrey Newman; Aug. 7 – Jaci Newman, Alverfo Renova, KC Crump, and Seth Brown; Aug. 8 – Vonell Terry, Robby Garner, Wade Durham, and Robert Allen; Aug. 9 – Blake Hillman, Justin Murdock, and Travis Shurtliff; Aug. 10 – Alexia Llamas and Lily Grover.
Happy wedding anniversary to Conner and Kim Jacobs. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug. 5 – Jim and Annette Black; Aug. 7 – David and Theressa Dalling; Aug. 8 – Lee and Lori Burtenshaw; Aug. 10 – Lynn and Carol Olsen.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews @mudlake.net.