GARFIELD — The Beach Party multi-stake youth dance will be 9 to 11 p.m. June 22 at the Rigby Stake Center. Come enjoy a summer night’s luau! “For the Strength of Youth” modesty standards apply.
A Stake Conference was held June 8 and 9. The focus was on family through temple work and how to do get that done. The Rigby family history center will help take pictures and work with information given by family members. Those at the center will help with genealogy work. Stake President Olaveson spoke at the conference.
Garfield First Relief Society Temple date has been changed to this June 21 for the 10 a.m. session.
Ashley Jenson, daughter of Kevin and Natalie Jenson, spent four days at Havasupai. This is her second time visiting the area. Five waterfalls are located on the Havasupai Indian Reservation in a side canyon of the Grand Canyon. Havasupai Falls is the most famous of the aqua-blue Havasupai Waterfalls that spill over deep-orange, travertine cliffs in a desert oasis.
Ilene Mathews planted her garden beans. Some didn’t come up initially, but after the rain, those ones outgrew the ones that had been growing.
Kyla Madsen made a surprise visit to Norma Rounds this week. Norma was happy to see her.
The Webelos class under the direction of Joan Crossley did a hike out at Labelle. They saw a lot of birds.
Condolences to the Arlo Coleman family as they recently lost their daughter-in-law, who has been ill.
Norma Rounds’s brother Dee Sellars walked a quarter of a mile after having a stroke and a broken hip.
Norma Rounds’s granddaughter Abby Howell and her husband Bryson bought a home in Ucon. The home needed a new roof. Norma’s family, young and old, helped put new shingles on their home. About 20 people were on the roof and completed the project.
Kirk and Judy Polatis were pleased to announce the marriage of their son Jaron Polatis (Norma Round’s grandson). He married Lindsay Clark June 15 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They celebrated that afternoon at the Hilton Garden Inn in Idaho Falls.
• Dianne McMullen spent several days helping her daughter Christy with a house in Idaho Falls she recently moved into.
The Luna family have their baby home from the Primary’s Children Hospital in Utah.