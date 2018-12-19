MENAN—CORRECTION: Last week it stated that Ethan Livermont’s reception had been held prior to Dec. 12. His reception was actually held Dec. 15. I apologize for this error and any inconvenience it may have caused.
•
Gloria Rhodehouse, long time resident of Menan passed away this past week. A funeral was held Dec. 14 at the Menan red brick church.
•
Hugh, Terry, Ashley and Josh Munns went to Ethan Livermont’s reception in Weiser and also visited some of Terry’s family that live in the Boise area.
•
The Jefferson School #251 will be having early release Dec. 21 due to Christmas Break that begins Dec. 22 and continues through Jan. 6. School will resume Jan. 7
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will not be having a story hour due to Christmas Break.
•
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week: Dec. 19- Sloppy Joe meat, hamburger bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 20- Award winning chili, saltine crackers, fantastic fruits, cinnamon roll and milk; Dec. 21- Ham and Cheese sandwich, farm fresh tomato soup, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk.
•
Happy Birthday today to Sherrie Shippen, J’Lene Close; Dec. 21- Janet Shippen, Karleen Johnson; Dec. 23-Rocksann Ricks.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.