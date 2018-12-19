MENAN—CORRECTION: Last week it stated that Ethan Livermont’s reception had been held prior to Dec. 12. His reception was actually held Dec. 15. I apologize for this error and any inconvenience it may have caused.

Gloria Rhodehouse, long time resident of Menan passed away this past week. A funeral was held Dec. 14 at the Menan red brick church.

Hugh, Terry, Ashley and Josh Munns went to Ethan Livermont’s reception in Weiser and also visited some of Terry’s family that live in the Boise area.

The Jefferson School #251 will be having early release Dec. 21 due to Christmas Break that begins Dec. 22 and continues through Jan. 6. School will resume Jan. 7

The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will not be having a story hour due to Christmas Break.

The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week: Dec. 19- Sloppy Joe meat, hamburger bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 20- Award winning chili, saltine crackers, fantastic fruits, cinnamon roll and milk; Dec. 21- Ham and Cheese sandwich, farm fresh tomato soup, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk.

Happy Birthday today to Sherrie Shippen, J’Lene Close; Dec. 21- Janet Shippen, Karleen Johnson; Dec. 23-Rocksann Ricks.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.

Load comments