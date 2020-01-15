MENAN — Ryan and Shanna Munns of Pikeville, Ky. recently had a baby girl. Her name is Hope. She weighed 7 lbs. 5 oz. She joins big brothers and sisters James Hugh, Emilie, Levi Jayden, Lydia and Charlene Munns. Grandparents are Hugh and Terry Munns of Menan and Darrell and Maylene Call of Humble, Texas.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Menan First Ward Relief Society will be meeting for an activity at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Menan red brick church.
The Annis LDS Ward Relief Society will be meeting for an activity at 6 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Jan. 15 – Scrumptious sloppy joe, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 16 – Award winning chili, saltine crackers, fantastic fruits cinnamon roll and milk; Jan. 17 – Cheese zombie, farm fresh tomato soup, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 21 – Game day pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits, fruit snacks and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 15 – Ashley Henderson and Darcy Skaar; Jan. 17 – Collette Hammon; Jan. 18 – Becky Campbell; Jan. 21 – Julie Beck; Jan. 22 – Valeea Quigg.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.