MENAN—The Menan 1st Activity Day Girls are meeting Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Menan red brick church.
The Menan Stake Scout Leaders are invited to come to the Scout Roundtable Oct. 17 at 7:30pm at the Roberts Church in Roberts.
The Menan 1st Ward Relief Society will be having a Rock, Paper, Scripture activity Oct. 18 at 6pm at the Menan red brick church.
Rod and Earlene Poole enjoyed watching their Grandson Kace while his parents Austin and Bridgette Poole were on a cruise.
Hugh and Terry Munns went to Kentucky this past week and a half to visit their son Ryan and his family. They went for their granddaughter Charlene’s baby blessing while they were there visiting.
Anyone’s invited to come and play pickleball Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 7 to 9 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 17- Outrageous Orange Chicken, chicken flavored rice, groovy green beans, fruit snacks, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 18- Rockin’ Chicken Sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 19-Marvelous Spaghetti, whole wheat breadstick, peas, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 22- Crispy Corn Dog, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 23- Chef’s Chicken fried beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 17- Lakyn Walker Oct. 19- Dawn Barraclough, Anita Cottle Oct. 20- Christina Rasmussen, Kadee Kimmel, Lexi Martinez Oct. 23- Shelli Clark.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.