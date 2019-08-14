MENAN — The Annis Ward Relief Society is having an activity 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Menan Stake Center.

The Menan Children’s Choir practices 1 to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the Menan Town Hall. Ages 5-12 years old are invited to come and join the choir.

The Menan Stake Cub Scouts are meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Menan Stake Center.

Verda Munns has a new great-grandbaby. Kirby Fish of North Carolina, daughter of Roger and Jacque Munns, had a baby recently. His name’s Austin Jack. He joins big brother Beckett and big sisters Taylor and Sloan.

The Menan City Council met this past week. In next week’s publication, there will be some information that was talked about and decisions that were made.

The Jefferson School District No. 251 Summer Lunch Menu for this week is: Aug. 14 – Scrumptious Sloppy Joe, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Aug. 15 – Down Home Chicken Burger, tater tots, fantastic fruits and milk; Aug. 16 – Ham & Cheese Stuiffwich, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.

Happy Birthday to: Aug. 15 – Betty Smith, Aug. 19 – Marilyn Nielson.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.

