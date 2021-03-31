MUD LAKE — Lacey and Peen Munoz welcomed a sweet baby girl into their family. She is the couple’s fourth child and third girl. Her name is Izabella. Congratulations!
Mayli Murdock and Glen Meredith will be married on April 9. Mayli is the daughter of Mark and Michell Murdock. Glen is the son of Karl and Gloria Meredith. The couple will be married in the Idaho Falls Temple. They will have no formal reception, due to COVID restrictions.
Sabrina Brinkerhoff and Kevin Bingham will be married April 1 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Sabrina is the daughter of Kris and Heather Brinkerhoff and Kevin is the son of Craig and Patti Bingham. The couple will have a reception at the West Jefferson School District office the next night.
West Jefferson Junior High track and field will have a home meet at 3:30 p.m. April 1 against North Fremont, South Fremont and Sugar Salem. They will also have a meet at 3:30 p.m. April 7 at Sugar–Salem with Firth, Salmo, and Sugar Salem. The bus will leave at 2 p.m. The High School track team will have the “Firth Cougar Classic” track meet at 12 p.m. April 2 at Firth.. The bus will leave at 10:15 a.m.
West Jefferson Panther Softball team will have a game at 4 p.m. April 1 at Sugar–Salem. The bus will leave at 2:15 p.m.. They will also have a game at 3:30 p.m. April 2 at home with Soda Springs. Lastly this week, they will have a game at 4 p.m. April 7 at Teton and he bus will leave at 1:30 p.m.
The High School Baseball team will have a game at 4 p.m. April 1 at Sugar–Salem with the bus leaving at 2:15 p.m.. They will have a game at 3:30 p.m. at home on April 2 with Soda Springs. Finally, they will have a game at 4 p.m. April 7 at Teton. The bus will leave at 1:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to: today – Douglas Allen, Gary Williams, Justin Perkins, Mary Blackham, Julz Kimbro and Kacelyn Crump; April 1 – Donovan Shipton, Nicole Slagowski; April 2 – Hailey Egbert, Sherry Locascio, Kiyah Robins, Kevin Carpenter, Gage Smith and Ellen White; April 3 – Kirk Jacobs; April 4 – Rob Copen, Lisa Barnes, Kori Holdaway, Kristy Holdaway and Jerry Severe; April 5 – Jay McGarry and Hyrum Spencer; April 6 – Wendy Jemmett, Laralee Holdaway, Whitney Tuckett, Preston McCullock, Rob Hillman, Andra Bitter, Jeremy Neville and Nedra Perkins; April 7 – Sherrie Mitchell, Sis Sarbaum and Rae Lin Torgerson.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April 1 – Dave and Lisa Ward; April 4 – Tyrel and Janice Wilcox, Roger and Dena Stadtman.
