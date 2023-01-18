Murdock returns from Las Vegas LDS mission

CCHS Senior class stands together at their ebook project open house on Jan. 11. In photo front: Landon Gardner, Cristina Avila, Brooklyn Murdock, Lexie Irick, Priscyla Perez, Rebecca Aguilar and Emma Rangel. Back: Eric Mortensen, Ivan Perez, Kenna Dory, Byron Perez, Gabe Smith and Riley McClure.
DUBOIS—Winter continues with snow still accumulating in our county. Outdoor enthusiasts are enjoying snow- shoe treks, cross country skiing, snow machining, and sliding down snow piles on sleds in various locations. The road from Dubois to Kilgore is open year-round and stays busy with people going to ride snow mobiles. A road known as “The Red Road” that connects Kilgore to St. Anthony is closed during the winter months. It is well traveled by snow mobile.
A new semester has begun at Clark County schools. For the graduating class that means it is their final semester at CCHS. The senior class finished their projects and presented them at on open house on Jan. 11. Each student selected their own topic and project to do.
Little Bobcats Basketball day camps began on Jan. 13 and will continue each Friday through Feb. 3. Students in grades 1-4 learn the basics of playing basketball. The two-hour training sessions culminate in a half time scrimmage game at a Feb. 3 home basketball game.
The next home basketball games are scheduled for Jan. 20 with the Bobcats taking on the ShoBan Chiefs. On Jan. 24 the Bobcats are slated to play the Rockland Bulldogs. Game start time is 5:30 p.m. A girl’s district tournament play-in game will be hosted by Clark County on Jan. 26.
Clark County High School teacher Cheyenne Jensen coordinated her Personal Development class for a service project in Dubois. Jan. 14 the students worked for three hours shoveling snow. They went to pre-arranged homes to help clear paths from snow.
Local citizens in Dubois send out a big thank you to those who helped shovel snow. Some of those helpful folks are Bev and Steve Gilger, Allyn May, Kevin Doschades, Mark Christenson and Richard Hunter.
Employees of the month for Clark County School District 161 were announced at the Jan. 12 Board of Trustees meeting. The high school building honoree is Maintenance Supervisor Dan Hager. For Lindy Ross Elementary the employee if the month is Principal Sara Winters.
Brian Murdock of Dubois returned from a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Dec. 14. He served in Las Vegas for fourteen and a half months. Then he went to Barcelona and Madrid, Spain. His mission report was given at the Beaver Creek Ward in Dubois on Dec. 18. On Jan. 9 Brian resumed classes at Utah State University.
Clark County native Dean Hollis Shenton passed away in Idaho Falls on Jan. 8. His graveside service took place at the Small, Idaho cemetery on Jan. 13. His children are Connie Melton of Idaho Falls, Tod Shenton of Medicine Lodge and Susie Shenton Shifflett of Medicine Lodge.
Longtime resident in Dubois Kay Sill passed away in Nebraska on Jan. 12. She and her husband Ernie were the owners of the Legion Bar and Café and the Crossroads Inn. Ernie proceeded her in death. Their children are Shawn Sill of Omaha, Nebraska and Audra Sill of Panama City, Florida.
Members of the Dubois Lions Club took part in the District 39 E Midwinter Conference in Idaho Falls on Jan. 13 and 14. Those who went to the conference included Bonnie Stoddard, Allyn and Jan May, Lisa Clements, Lisa Ward and Elise Doschades. On Jan. 15 Bonnie then went with some of the district Lions to West Yellowstone. They annually host international Lions Club members on a trip to Yellowstone Park. The group goes by snow coach to Old Faithful.
The Idaho Food Bank distribution in Dubois is scheduled for Jan. 24 beginning at 10 a.m.
Happy Birthday to Morgan Laird Albertson, Andrea Camillo, Patricia Gutierrez, Emily Bramwell, Anni Sue Foster, Gabe Egan and Nicole Strong; Jan. 19—Jim Kilgore Kruse, Cordell Bovey, Debbie Caudle, Jacob Mickelsen, Emmanuel Paz, Mike Kozloff and Simon Anderson; Jan. 20—Herb Spencer King, Jeida Barron, Steve Gilger Omar Martinez, Pat Stewart and Patty Whitaker; Jan. 21—Quincy Messick, Kaydee Vadnais Maher, Hoke Morton, Nicolas Bowen, Kaleb Laird Krenka, Alex Calzadias, Hannah Grover, Jennifer Kidd and Olivia Wernette; Jan. 22—Carolyna Cano, Lily Condi end Kevin Small; Jan. 23—Mitchell Collins, Vicky Lair Brooks, Kylee Tomlinson and Nora May; Jan. 24—Jeffrey A. Martinez, Brooklyn Murdock and Clairissa Jane Frederiksen.
Wedding Anniversary greetings Jan. 21 to Elio and Elvira Ruiz; Jan. 22—Manuel and Vicky Hernandez; Jan. 24—Mitch and Remi Keller.
Stay well these cold winter days. Please contact me with news you care to share. Call or text 208-221-5380 or email me at 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
