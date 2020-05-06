Nathan Baker returns home from Arizona

CLARK COUNTY — Jake Christenson, also known as the mail truck man of Dubois and Idaho Falls, helped the Dubois Lions Club with their delayed Easter egg event April 25. Lions Club members and other community members met at the local Lions Hall where there were bags of candy for all who visited. They then moved locations onto Main Street and greeted people there. At last, the Easter Bunny and his helpers went to a local store’s parking lot to finish giving out their Easter candy gift bags.
At this time, there is no high school rodeo happening. The rodeo scheduled for last weekend at the Mud Lake fairgrounds was also postponed.
Ron and Connie Bennett Barg of Dubois, along with their daughter Lana Schwartz and her family, did some work at Ron’s OK Corral in Dubois April 25. They replaced some fence posts and replaced wire on part of the horse pen. They had help from Randy Grover with his plow and other equipment to move the soil from the corral. Several homes around Dubois now have some great gardening soil to use thanks to those folks.
Lambing season has finished at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station. It will soon be time to move sheep from Clark and Jefferson County feeding grounds to summer pasture.
Spirit week took place in Dubois last week. Clark County Bobcats had a daily topic to do at home and take photos for a friendly Facebook competition. The after-school program staff then picked winners for each day. The winners got to have ice cream treats from the Wild Hare Café. With that activity and others in our school district, lots of encouragement has been taking place at Clark County Schools.
The teachers have worked hard to prepare lessons and to stay in contact with their students. Also, the after-school program has continued. BJ Adams, the director of “Bobcats Beyond the Bell” program, has coordinated events using Facebook and Zoom technology. The school staff members who work with her are Rosa Gomez, Michelle Stewart, Melissa Smith, Michael Ashby, Michelle Ames and Heidi Kinghorn. The students and families who choose to take part in the program can tune in for Read Aloud time on Mondays with Mrs. Rosa. On Tuesdays there is a scavenger hunt. Wednesday is craft day with Mrs. Ames or Mrs. Smith and Thursday is music time with Mrs. Stewart.
There are other classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays that are at home activities on Zoom. Ms. Adams said they have a pre-K to second grade group and a third to fifth grade group. All students can participate.
CCHS Class of 2019 graduate Nathan Baker came back to Dubois from Tempe, Arizona April 30. He attends the University of Advanced Technology in Tempe. He will finish this term online while enjoying time in his hometown.
Happy Birthday to: today — Adelyn Thompson, Orren Squires, Karen King, Dusty Tuckness, Steven Tuttle, Dave Furniss and Grant Cox; May 7 – Angelina Calzadias, Bonnie Burns, Jenny Acosta, and Sally A. Hinckley; May 8 – Shelby Martin, Saige Kidd, Kallie Ewing, Brayden Kerr, Axel Sanchez, Emmett McAlister and Theo Milloway; May 9 – John Carlson, Evan Grover, Eric Grover and Ailin Monroe; May 10 – Dallon Holden, Joey Bishop, Jay Henman, Geraldo Silva Jiminez, Angie Sepulveda, Kristopher Lewis and Caleb Barker; May 11 – Thad Murdock, Osvaldo Sanchez, Taina Pfenninger, Spencer Thomas, Ron Lowe, Elvon Schwartz, Rachel Dart, Maria Gil and Jade Bramwell; May 12 – J.R. Tarpley, Pat Bowen, Elio Ruiz and Madison Kidd.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: May 7 – Justin and Trish Petersen; May 9 – Mike and Laurie Holden; May 10 – Pedro and Rosa Raya-Mendoza; May 11 — Brayson and Jade Bramwell; May 12- Kobie and Kellie Wilson.
Looking forward to hearing and reading more news from you as the month goes along.