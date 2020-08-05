MENAN — Verda Munns, longtime resident of Menan, passed away July 26. A graveside service was held July 30 at The Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. Her two sons and all of her grandkids and great-grandkids were in attendance. There was a lot of support from her friends over the years.
Vance and Marilyn Nelson went on a trip to Denver to visit their daughter Devri and her family. Their daughter Shilo and her family from Illinois came to visit as well. One Sunday they were there, they went to the Denver Temple grounds. They also went to the memorials at the Columbine High School and Aurora Theater.
Menan Planning and Zoning are set to meet at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 6. This meeting is subject to change or cancellation and more information can be found by calling the Menan City Clerk at 208-754-8876.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 5 – Makayla Banta and Megan Fullmer; Aug. 6 – Danae Walker; Aug. 10 – Stephanie Burnett.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.