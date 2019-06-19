MENAN — There will be a Scout Roundtable for all the scout leaders at 7:30 p.m. June 19 at the Roberts Church.
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having an activity at 7 p.m. June 20 at Labelle Lake. There will be dinner and a speaker.
Vance and Marilyn Nelson held their annual Cousins Camp for all of their grandchildren. They came from Illinois and Idaho Falls for a week. Their other daughter from Colorado will be coming in July and so they’ll probably do a Cousin’s Camp part two. Their theme was “Christmas in June.” They decorated the house with decorations. They had matching t-shirts, which their grandpa made. They played Santa bingo, painted wooden sleighs, did some summer caroling to people and brought them a loaf of bread, answered Christmas riddles, ate delicious food and played really hard. They had multiple pictures taken that they will use to do scrapbooking.
The Jefferson School District No. 251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: June 19 – Scrumptious Sloppy Joe, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; June 20 – Down Home Chicken Burger, tater tots, ketchup, fantastic fruits and milk; June 21 – Ham & Cheese Stuiffwich, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits, fruit snacks and milk; June 24 – All-Star Hamburger, seasoned diced potatoes, ketchup, fantastic fruits and milk; June 25 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: June 20 – Joan VanSteenkiste; June 22 – Shari Meacham; June 25 – Terry Youngberg.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.