CLARK COUNTY —Weather conditions continue to vary between cold, wet snow and freezing temperatures. We have lots of water around in the form of snow. It looks like it could be a muddy springtime in our county. Workers on city, county, and state road crews have worked around the clock to keep roads open. There have been Interstate 15 closures due to wind and drifting snow. Last Wednesday, Clark County schools closed early so students and staff who live outside of Dubois could get home safely during a snowstorm.
•
February is National FFA month. Our local Future Farmers of America chapter is hosting their annual dinner at Lindy Ross Elementary tonight. It begins at 6 p.m. with a suggested donation of $20 for a family of four, or anything a person can give. The menu is hamburgers with the works, including fresh cut and cooked French fries! There will be a live auction for 40 metal art items. At the dinner there will be an announcement of the Clark County High School FFA student leaders for the year. There will also be a discussion about the “Days of Cowboy Festival” happening in Dubois on July 26 and 27. Greg Egan, FFA chapter advisor, said there will be a recruitment of volunteers for that event. The local FFA students have done remarkably well in the past few years since the new chapter was formed. Randy Clements of Dubois was instrumental in starting the group. He will be the auctioneer tonight to sell the handmade metal artworks.
•
Clark County High School Bobcat basketball varsity team had a learning season full of various challenges. They are a combined team of girls and guys. Bobcat team Coaches Trey Furniss and Jeannette Korrell, worked hard to keep the team together. The Bobcats lost to North Gem on Feb. 9 on the Cowboys’ home turf in Bancroft. Then they won a nail biter game against Grace Lutheran (score was 42 to 41) at the District Tournament game in Firth. They took on Rockland Bulldogs on Feb. 18th in Firth. Korrell said that the basketball season has “been good. They’re young athletes.”
•
The monthly Idaho Food Bank in Dubois is on the calendar for this coming Tuesday.
•
Firefighter Training classes continue for volunteers who want to work with local Rangeland fire agencies. There were classes in Menan on Feb. 15 and 16. That session will resume on Feb. 22 and 23 in Menan. For more information on the Camas Rangeland Fire Protection Association, call Richard Savage.
•
At the Clark County Rodeo Valentine’s Appreciation Dinner, Patsy Spencer of Hamer, bought the “big ticket item” at the auction. There were beautiful, fun, and tasty desserts auctioned by Randy Clements with the help of teen Rodeo Royalty sisters Lyndsey and Kaitlyn Nehr. Then the last item offered for auction was the basket with a two-night’s stay in Idaho Falls including dinner, a movie and sparkling cider! This year the annual rodeo in Dubois is on June 15 and 16. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. that Saturday. The rodeo begins both days at 1:30 p.m. There will be steak dinners offered at the rodeo grounds as well as special activities in town for the Clark County Centennial Celebration. An evening street dance is planned for Saturday, June 15.
•
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois and her daughter Laura Tavenner of Rigby traveled to Twin Falls on a snowy Friday to attend the wedding of Betty’s great nephew, Derek Drown. The wedding took place Friday evening. Betty and Laura stayed overnight and wanted to stay another night, yet they were worried about the road conditions. They returned to Dubois that Saturday. Betty was then able to be at the Rodeo Valentine’s dinner.
•
The J.C. and Lynzi Neville family of Hamer has returned from their trip to Disney World in Florida. They and their four children all enjoyed a week away in “the Magic Kingdom.” Their son, Jensen, has a seizure disorder and was given the gift to go to Disney World by the Make A Wish Foundation. Lynzi sent me a message when they returned to Idaho stating, “it’s cold here!” They got to stay as a family in a little house in Orlando on the Disney World campus the week they were there.
•
Family and friends of Nancy Stelzer Exler gathered at the Dubois Community Baptist Church on Feb. 12 to honor her memory. Ladies of the Baptist church Ladies Aid and the Beaver Creek Ward Relief Society ladies provided a meal for everyone after the burial in Medicine Lodge at the Small cemetery. It was a wonderful celebration of life service that provided for a nice reunion in our town.
•
Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op held their annual members election meeting on Feb. 13. The current Board of Directors was re-elected. Those elected members are President Darrin May, Vice President Justin Place, Secretary/ Treasurer Lisa Ward, Dale “Tike” Cope, Mark Sawicki, Greg Shenton, Mark Christenson, Kevin Small, Mark Sawicki, and Dewey Smuin. Manager of the Telephone Cooperative and High Plains Propane Company, Justin Petersen acknowledged his appreciation for the four propane company employees and nine phone co-op employees. He also recognized LeLand Tomlinson for 17 years of work with the group. Mr. Tomlinson retired in June of 2018. Our local phone company continues to offer landline and internet/wireless service. There have been recent upgrades in the Hamer and Mud Lake areas with upgraded service for over 70 customers in Clark and Jefferson counties. Petersen reported that, “The new technology will allow internet speeds up to 25 Meg where speeds of only 4 Megs were possible.”
•
The Jefferson Clark Ground Water District held its annual meeting with an election of the board of directors on Feb. 13th. Bill Stoddardt is the manager of the water district. His job includes assessing water usage, staying in compliance with state statutes, and such tasks as keeping records of the monthly meetings that take place in Mud Lake the first Wednesday of each month. The district directors for this groundwater group are: Division 1 – Lyn Burtenshaw, Division 2 – Keith Schuldberg, Division 3 – Daren Bitter, Division 4 – Mike Cope, Division 5 – Kirk Jacobs, Division 6 – Don Parker. Along with the election of the board, there was a statement of the financial condition of the district.
•
Mark your calendars now for the upcoming Clark County Maker Fair on May 9. It will be held at the Clark County High School gym from 5 until 8 p.m. in Dubois. The entire community is encouraged and invited to take part in the fair. This is the second year for it. According to the newsletter information from local Director of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers, Holly Maraist, “The Maker Fair is part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new! As a celebration of the Maker Movement, it’s a family-friendly showcase of invention creativity, and resourcefulness.” It is a cooperative program with the school district, the 21st Century learning program (including “after the bell” events), and Clark County 4-H. Contact Holly at Lindy Ross Elementary school for more information to apply for a vendor space.
•
For fun in June, plan to be in Dubois for the rodeo and county centennial celebration the dates of June 14 through 16. A logo design for the Clark County Centennial is open to all until early March. Contact Bonnie Stoddard for more information.
•
Happy Birthday today to Samantha Arriaga, Kayden Barker; Feb. 20 – Samantha Arriaga, Kayden Barker, Brooklyn Hensley, Stephanie Marino, Jeff Mortel, Nicole Garcia, and Riley Sperl; Feb. 21 – Valeri Frederiksen Steigerwald, Ron Schlader, Nathan Mortimer, Heidi Billman, Reagan Williams, Ron Barg, Morti Billman, and Adrian Orum; Feb. 22 – Dave Ward, peyton Carlson, Weston Andrews, Joe Bramwell, Tim Mullikin, and Cory Rogers; Feb. 23 – Jaden Eddins, Warren Cuppy, and Rees L. Thomas; Feb. 24 – Jezabella Perez, Ariano Figueroa, Robin Robinett, Rebecca Aguilar, Brazen Jacobs, and Sherri Goodmansen; Feb. 25 – Alexia Calzadias, Karina Gonzales, Charles Sexton, and Kathy Phillips; Feb. 26 – Kortni Bramwell, Martin Aguilar, Jr., Yeimi Paz Ruiz, Jerry Hoopes, Kenny White, and Steve Beard.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings today to Rigoberto and Connie Hernandez; Feb. 21 – Beau and Callie Kidd, and Allyn and Jan May; Feb. 22 – Jose and Luiz Elena Espinoza; Feb. 26 – Ismael and Yeimi Ruiz, and Alberto and Gregoria Ruiz.