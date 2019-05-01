Neville selected as Equine Athlete of the Month

CLARK COUNTY—Happy May Day to one and all. We are already on the verge of summer here now. It’s nearly time to brand cattle and move them from winter feeding grounds to summer pasture and school will be out for summer before we know it!
Clark County Choir Club has been busy with music festivals. They went to Driggs on April 24 for a district competition. Teacher Michelle Stewart goes with band and choir students to many great events. Her husband, Russell Stewart, teaches fifth grade and he is also the high school track coach. Now that it’s track season, he is often gone to a track meet while his wife is at a music event. Even today there is a District IV band festival at South Fremont. The teaching pair is a dynamic duo and our community is truly blessed to have them here.
The community volleyball tournament on April 25 was fun for those in attendance. Many school students took park and a few community members were also on the teams. Money raised from the event will help student athletes attend volleyball camp this summer.
High school rodeo action continues in this part of Idaho. Clark County Bobcats are in District 1 along with the West Jefferson Panthers. The combined rodeo team competed last weekend in Leadore. Remaining district rodeos are: Mackay on May 3 and 4; Arco on May 10 and 11; Challis on May 17 and 18; and then Salmon on May 24 and 25. Junior and senior high rodeo athletes from Clark County include Weston, Kooper and MaKay Mickelsen; Ivy and Ellee Shifflett; and Joni Grover.
TaLyn Neville of Hamer is a senior at West Jefferson High School. She has been active in ranching and rodeo activities all her life. In March 2019, she was selected by the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) as one of the “Professional’s Choice Equine Athlete of the Month.” According to the NHSRA’s website, “the program honors and recognizes the horse of one girl and one boy each month. To be eligible for the honor, students must submit an application to the NHSRA national office in Denver.” Little S is the horse who won the honor. The horse is 16 and the family has had the mare since she was four. “Little S has done every event from goat tying, team roping, pole bending, barrell racing, to breakway roping and also is in the reigning cow event,” said Misty (McGarry) Neville, TaLyn’s mom. The reigning cow event involves a reigning pattern and then working with cattle along the arena fence. TaLyn has had a good rodeo season so far with Little S.
Senior Night for the West Jefferson/Clark County Rodeo Club was on April 19 at the high school rodeo in Mud Lake. The graduating seniors who were honored then are Weston Mickelsen, TaLyn Neville, Miles Johnson, Alecia Wagoner, Hyrum Richins, and Bailie Bramwell.
Pete McGarry of Hamer, and a native of Kilgore, will be eighty years of age in May. His family is hosting a party for him in Hamer on May 30.
Bonnie Burns of Dubois went with her son David and daughter Kerri on Easter Sunday to Carey. They met there with Bonnie’s son Jeff and his family at the home of Bobbi (Burns) and Rory Krenka for dinner.
Clark County Sheriff Bart May had surgery for a rare disorder called “Eagle Syndrome.” He is recovering remarkably and has continued his work duties even with stitches on both jaws. It is good to see him back in action!
A combined baby shower for Amanda Mickelsen and Jennifer Dernoll was held at the Beaver Creek Ward on April 23. Amanda’s mother-in-law Amy Mickelsen said, “it was fun to get together and visit.” Amanda gave birth to son Klancey in April and Jennifer expects a son sometime in the middle of May.
The Dubois Lions Club annual Easter egg hunt was once again a good time for everyone in attendance.
A rabies clinic for cats and dogs will be held on May 2 at the Dubois Lions hall (150 North Oakley Street). It will go from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Clark County Maker Fair is on May 9 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the CCHS gym. A newsletter about the event states, “Makers come to show their creations and share their learnings. Attendees flock to Maker Fair to glimpse the future and to find the inspiration to become Makers themselves.” Contact Holly Maraist at the CCSD for more information.
Joe and Alice Worthen of Hamer were surprised with a wonderful honor by the Hamer Lions Club on April 24. They were selected as Citizens of the Year. That evening was the club’s 37th annual Charter Night. Idaho Lions District 39E Governor Greg Torgeson was there for the celebration. Dena Stadtman presented Joe and Alice with their award. After she announced that the Worthen couple was being honored, three of their four sons showed up at the gathering. Steve, Brian, and Blake Worthen were all glad to surprise their parents. Oldest son Gary was not able to be there. Along with the honor given to Joe and Alice, an Outstanding Service Award was presented that night. Lions member Phyllis Violette recognized Nedra Perkins for her wonderful community service. Lions member Rand Dixon read a history of the Hamer Lions Club and the printed program included a list of the original charter member of 1982. Dubois Lions Club members Bonnie Stoddard, Lisa Clements, and Elise Doschades were there for the fun. Bonnie told me that the Dubois and West Jefferson clubs worked together to help Hamer form their club. Dubois, Hamer, and West Jefferson Lions Clubs have supported one another in many ways over the years. In that light, it was appropriate that at the Hamer Lions Club meeting, Dale “Tyke” Cope was honored for 60 years membership in the West Jefferson Lions Club. Hamer Lions Club President Larry Neiderer recognized new members and thanked District Governor Torgeson for being there by giving him some boxes of chocolates. The Governor brought nice ball point pens as gifts for all in attendance.
On the calendar for tonight is the Dubois City Council meeting at 7 p.m.
Happy Birthday today to Tisha Kozloff, Maria Cano, Brylee Egan, Edith Bowen, Rick Vadnais, Tyson Melish, and Cierra Choate; May 2 – Peggy Larsen, Rita Eddins, Alex Hope, Blake Dixon, and Anthany Raya; May 3 – Cierra Radin, Landon Wilson, Chet Kirkpatrick, Lester Henman, Baley Barg, and Kate Murdock; May 4 – Maria Flaco and DaKoda Beattie; May 5 – Ed Perez, Misty Hayes, Ashley Resendiz, Austin Scott, JP Farley, Austin Farr, Madeline Jacobson, Ramiro Hernandez, Sr., and Domino Hernandez; May 6 – Grant Cox, Orren Squires, Adelyn Thompson, Karen King, Dusty Tuckness, and Steven Tuttle; May 7 - Sally A. Hinckley, Jenny Acosta, Angelina Calzadias, and Bonnie Burns.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Harold and Paula Wilson on May 5.