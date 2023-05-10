MUD LAKE — The Mr. West Jeff program was held last week. The theme was “The Boys in the Band.” All the contestants learned dance routines, shared their talents, and answered questions. The winner was Branson Neville. First runner up was Bently Lounsberry. Second runner up was Chris Shively.
Terreton Elementary will have an eye screening May 10.
West Jefferson high school cheer tryouts will be May 16 at the ALC from 5:30–7 p.m. Junior high tryouts for grades 7 and 8 will be May 18 at the ALC from 5:30–7:00 p.m. Cheerleaders can choose to cheer for football season, basketball season, or both.
School lunch this week includes the following: May 10 — Pepperoni Rippers, salad with ranch, tropical fruit salad, and milk; May 11 — Sub sandwiches, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit combination, and milk; May 12 — no school; May 15 — Chicken nuggets, tater tots, orange, and milk; May 16 — Hawaiian Barbecue day. The school board will be serving lunch. They encourage the students to wear Hawaiian clothes. May 17 — Nachos, refried beans, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit combination, and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Layne Moss, Tiffany Barzee, Katie Twitchell, and Jared Roundy. Other birthdays this week include the following: May 11 — Larry Lee Garner, Cache Sanders, and Scott Jacobs; May 12 — Brad Petersen, Aubrey Russell, Jacob Ball, Lona Engberson, and Sharon Sauer; May 13 — Sawyer Scott and Jacobe Ward; May 14 — Presli Holdaway, Scott Dalling, Tiffany Hillman, and Billy Stadtman; May 15 — Jan Williams, Shellie Miskin, Sunny Barrientos, and Shannika Burtenshaw; May 16 — Clayton Terry, Daniel Babcock, Barbara Nevilla, and Jennifer Roundy; May 17 — Jeff Burns, Patti Bingham, and Michael Bybee.
Happy wedding anniversary today to Lane and Loni Newman. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: May 12 — Kyle and Ailene Stoddard, RJ and Diana Ball; May 13 — Todd and Paulynn Simmons; May 15 — Justin and Amy Engberson; May 17 — Chris and Cindy Holdaway, Ryan and Cosette Ashcraft.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
