MUD LAKE — The Mr. West Jeff program was held last week. The theme was “The Boys in the Band.” All the contestants learned dance routines, shared their talents, and answered questions. The winner was Branson Neville. First runner up was Bently Lounsberry. Second runner up was Chris Shively.

Terreton Elementary will have an eye screening May 10.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.