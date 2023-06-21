MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society dedicated a new sign for the Camas area. The sign unveiling event was June 15 and attended by the Camas and Hamer communities. Karey Hanks, former representative from the State of Idaho attended. Robert Allen talked about the sign history and making of the sign. Don Bird’s Ag Fabrication class created the frame for the sign. Arvella Case, a long–time resident of Camas, Idaho pulled away the tarp for the reveal. It is a large sign with photos and written information. Robert Allen has been researching the Camas area for volume two of the “Mud Lake Memories” book.

Birthdays this week include the following: June 24 — Carlee Johnson and Bobbi Nelson; June 25 — Ty Pancheri, Hollie Shipton, Jill Torgerson, Karston Simmons, and Kazden Rogers; June 26 — Kylie Shipton, Dave Sanders, Taylor Petersen, Roy Yearsley, Leah Babcock, and Lexi Simmons; June 27 — Sarah L. Russell, Shaunna Pancheri, Nicole Bare, Albert Jones, Bertha Orellana, Desiree Rigby, and Tonisha Sauer; June 28 — Leland Tomlinson, Holly Hulse, and Tanner Woodward.


