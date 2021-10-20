GARFIELD — The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints young women are having a fall festival for the primary children. It will be held 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 26. There will be lots of fun games and activities. Costumes are highly encouraged and there will be a costume contest.
Brianne Christensen and her family are new to the Garfield area. They moved here from Idaho Falls. Welcome to Garfield!
A multi-stake morning side event was held at 7 a.m. on Oct. 13 at the Rigby South Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kyle Black, a BYU-I religion teacher, spoke. All high school age youth were invited. Refreshments were also served.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints went to a straw maze for their family home evening activity on Oct. 11.
The Relief Society in the Rigby YSA Ward got together on Oct. 7 to play a game and watch a movie.
The Rigby High School is presenting “The Addams Family — A New Musical Comedy” at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, 26, 29 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30. It will be presented at the Rigby High School. Some of the people participating in the musical are: Raegan Davis is Wednesday Addams, Cecilia Bateman is Morticia Addams, Logan Davis is Gomez Addams and Jeremy Cook is Pugsley Addams.
Clothing that was donated by people in the Garfield area recently was given to the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center. Then the clothing was taken to the Rigby City Library on Oct. 15-16. The clothing was given away to any one who could use it.
Pay It Forward-Jefferson County is needing dish soap, paper towels, toilet paper, and toilet paper. Donation locations are the AWANA Center in Rigby and the Rigby Police Station.
Hannah (Bird) Russell and her children have recently moved from the Garfield area.
Angela Eastmond and her husband, from Garfield, recently took a trip to Hawaii. They were celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary. They have now returned.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has scheduled an activity at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the church. Heidi Turner will be presenting and instructing on Women and the Priesthood.