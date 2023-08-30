LEWISVILLE — Logan and Audrey Thornley were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on Aug. 25. A reception was held in their honor that evening in the Holbrooke Stake Center in Rigby. Logan is the son of Wade and Amy Thornley, and Audrey is the daughter of Lex and Rachelle Godfrey, of Rigby. Following their honeymoon, they will make their home here in Lewisville. Logan is attending diesel mechanic school at the College of Eastern Idaho, and Audrey is attending school at BYU–Idaho.

Kliff and Beverly Bramwell recently returned home from a trip to Africa.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.