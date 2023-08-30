LEWISVILLE — Logan and Audrey Thornley were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on Aug. 25. A reception was held in their honor that evening in the Holbrooke Stake Center in Rigby. Logan is the son of Wade and Amy Thornley, and Audrey is the daughter of Lex and Rachelle Godfrey, of Rigby. Following their honeymoon, they will make their home here in Lewisville. Logan is attending diesel mechanic school at the College of Eastern Idaho, and Audrey is attending school at BYU–Idaho.
Kliff and Beverly Bramwell recently returned home from a trip to Africa.
Alec and Abby O’Donnell have moved to Lewisville from Draper, Utah. They have joined the Smith Cattle Company crew and live on 3200 East.
David and Clareen Korth welcomed daughter, Holly Noblit and her husband, Cameron, and family from Georgia, who were back home for a visit.
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is planning an “All Wheels Progressive Dinner” on Thursday, Sept. 14, starting at 5:30 p.m. They will begin the evening at Donetta Fife’s house, then travel to the Kristen Widdison home, the Suanne Ellsworth home, and finish at Loraine Lindstrom’s new home on 3200 East. Don’t forget to bring your own drink container as you travel in anything with wheels!
Courtney and Miles Gardner and their boys, Marek, McCall, and Mason, have moved back home! They have been living in the Tri–Cities in Washington, for the past seven years, and migrated back to Idaho. Courtney is the daughter of Roger and Janeal Nield.
The Menan Stake is holding its semi–annual Stake Conference on Sept. 9–10. The ward and stake Leadership meeting will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Stake Center, followed by the adult evening session at 6:00 p.m. The Sunday session will begin at 10:00 a.m. Besides being held in person at the Stake Center, it will be broadcast to the Lewisville church building.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of September. They will be reading “The Last Joy Ride,” by Dean Hughes, and will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Judy Rosenberg.
Leland and Lisa Smith and Richard Barney made a quick trip to Cortez, Colorado, to pick up a new draft horse mare and colt. They will be using the mare in their Shire draft horse hitch and will be participating in the driving and showing competition at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
Don’t miss the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot, starting Friday, Sept. 1, and going through Saturday, Sept. 9. Best of luck to all participants in 4–H, FFA, and good ole country competitions!
Happy Birthday to Maci Cottle! Other birthdays this month include: Aug. 31 — Linda Linsenmann and Brian Meyers; Sept. 1 – Jason Ard and Larry Reagle; and Sept. 2 — Debra Evans, Connor Weaver, Jack Fletcher, Debbie Mitchell, and Beth Northrup.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
